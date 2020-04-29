You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three COP houses giving away meals Thursday
0 comments

Three COP houses giving away meals Thursday

RACINE COUNTY — A collaboration between Racine Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, SC Johnson and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., aims to feed 300 families while supplying masks and promoting social distancing.

The meals, which include enough pulled chicken with buns, green beans and brownies to feed a family of four, will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 30, at three COP houses: 2437 Anthony Lane, 1900 16th St. and 2237 Mead St.

SC Johnson covered the cost of the meals. 

“During the challenging times due to the COVID-19 crisis, this is a unique way for law enforcement to give back to the community,” Racine Police Chief Art Howell said.

In addition to the food, Howell said free face masks will be given away in order to, “promote social distancing.”

Racine Police Chief Art Howell

Howell
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News