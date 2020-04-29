Three COP houses giving away meals Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — A collaboration between Racine Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, SC Johnson and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., aims to feed 300 families while supplying masks and promoting social distancing.

The meals, which include enough pulled chicken with buns, green beans and brownies to feed a family of four, will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 30, at three COP houses: 2437 Anthony Lane, 1900 16th St. and 2237 Mead St.

SC Johnson covered the cost of the meals.

“During the challenging times due to the COVID-19 crisis, this is a unique way for law enforcement to give back to the community,” Racine Police Chief Art Howell said.

In addition to the food, Howell said free face masks will be given away in order to, “promote social distancing.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.