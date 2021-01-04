Three convicted sex offenders released and living in Racine

Three convicted sex offenders have recently been or are soon to be released in Racine, the Racine Police Department has announced.

Israel Tate, 31, was released Dec. 15 and is living in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. Tate was convicted in 2007 of sexual assault of juvenile males known to him.

Jimmie L. Miller, 66, was released Dec. 16 and is living in the 4600 block of Durand Avenue. Miller was convicted in 2005 for sexual assault of minors known to him.

Ronald P. Thomas, 57, is set to be released Tuesday with plans to live in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. Thomas was convicted in 1994 for sexual assault of a juvenile unknown to him.

As conditions of their release, Thomas, Miller and Tate are all not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, contact with their victim or to consume drugs.