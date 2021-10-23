Three charged in cocaine bust in Racine received PPP loans in 2020

According to federalpay.org, a public resource site not affiliated with the government that tracked the releases of PPP loans, “the total PPP loan an eligible business or individual can receive is based on 2.5 times their average monthly 2019 payroll expenses, capped at $100,000 annually per employee.”

Concerns about the PPP program being abused have existed since the idea was proposed. The federal government was scrambling to keep businesses forced to shut down from closing outright, which led to banks and other loaners giving out money to fraudulent businesses.

The Department of Justice reported Wednesday that “Since the PPP began, Fraud Section attorneys have prosecuted more than 100 defendants in more than 70 criminal cases. The Fraud Section has also seized more than $65 million in cash proceeds derived from fraudulently obtained PPP funds, as well as numerous real estate properties and luxury items purchased with such proceeds.”

In a phone interview Thursday, Rachel Apple, spokeswoman for the Wisconsin District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration, said “The Department of Justice has already prosecuted quite a number of cases for people who have used for PPP funds … (for personal or criminal purposes) instead of for business purposes.”