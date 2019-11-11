Three arrested after fight on Burlington Bypass

BURLINGTON — Two men fighting on the Burlington roadway brought traffic to a standstill Sunday night and led to the arrest of three Milwaukee men.
At 9:18 p.m. Sunday, the Racine County Communication Center received multiple calls about two men fighting outside a vehicle on the Burlington Bypass near Durand Avenue, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release. Callers said that traffic was backed up as the two fought in the road.
The Sheriff's Office said that three men were driving back to Milwaukee after leaving a tavern. During the drive, the driver and front passenger got into an argument. The argument turned physical inside the vehicle as it was moving. The driver pulled over and the two began fighting in the road.
A deputy arrived on scene and arrested the two men who were fighting, as well as another passenger.
The driver, Rene Pavon Cruz, 47, reportedly had an active felony warrant out of California for narcotic sales. A preliminary alcohol breath test of Pavon Cruz came back with a result of 0.15, the Sheriff's Office said.
Charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, first offense OWI, battery and disorderly conduct against Pavon Cruz have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
The other passenger involved in the fight was identified as 27-year-old Alejandro Perez Alcantara. Charges of disorderly conduct while armed and disorderly conduct against Alcantara have been referred to the District Attorney's Office, the Sheriff's Office said.
Charges of being armed while intoxicated have also been referred to the District Attorney's Office against another passenger, Dalmiro Lora-Vasquez, 37.
Dale M Cage
Dale M Cage, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Alan M Hay
Alan M Hay, 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marquee J Haynes
Marquee J Haynes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Thomas Jones
Thomas Jones, Chicago, Illinois, uttering a forgery.
Mario K Mattox
Mario K Mattox, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5 and 15 grams), felony bail jumping, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Lucus D Vernon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lucus D Vernon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony theft (movable property between $2,500 and $5,000).
Jenia N Worthy
Jenia N Worthy, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5 and 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
William L Andrews
William L Andrews, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany L Fernandez
Tiffany L Fernandez, 1700 Blake Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Brian D Potts
Brian D Potts, 1100 block of Hastings Court, Sturtevant, computer message threatening injury or harm, disorderly conduct.
Anthony T Rush
Anthony T Rush, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Tomorie M Yarbrough
Tomorie M Yarbrough, Markham, Illinois, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.