Three arrested after fight on Burlington Bypass

BURLINGTON — Two men fighting on the Burlington roadway brought traffic to a standstill Sunday night and led to the arrest of three Milwaukee men.

At 9:18 p.m. Sunday, the Racine County Communication Center received multiple calls about two men fighting outside a vehicle on the Burlington Bypass near Durand Avenue, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release. Callers said that traffic was backed up as the two fought in the road.

The Sheriff's Office said that three men were driving back to Milwaukee after leaving a tavern. During the drive, the driver and front passenger got into an argument. The argument turned physical inside the vehicle as it was moving. The driver pulled over and the two began fighting in the road.

A deputy arrived on scene and arrested the two men who were fighting, as well as another passenger.

The driver, Rene Pavon Cruz, 47, reportedly had an active felony warrant out of California for narcotic sales. A preliminary alcohol breath test of Pavon Cruz came back with a result of 0.15, the Sheriff's Office said.

Charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, first offense OWI, battery and disorderly conduct against Pavon Cruz have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.