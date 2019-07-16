RACINE — “This is your last chance,” Racine Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher told Timothy Henry Monroe as she sentenced the 19-year-old Tuesday morning.
Monroe admitted to biting a 3-year-old girl in the face in anger last August after she had wet the bed. Then Monroe allegedly told her brother he would buy him a PlayStation game if he didn’t tattle, according to police.
Monroe pleaded no contest to child abuse, false imprisonment, domestic abuse and a later marijuana dealing charge.
“The level of violence for such a young man is shocking. You need some serious help,” Flancher said. “You are 19 years old, Mr. Monroe. Understand this will be your last chance. You’re either going to make good decisions and stay out of prison or you will not.”
He has been sentenced to serve six months in the Racine County Jail. With time served, he is expected to be out within the next three months, according to defense attorney Gregory Holdahl. After that, he will be on probation for nine years.
If he breaks probation, Monroe would be sent to prison for four years plus another five years of extended supervision. He is not eligible to have any of the charges expunged.
‘A very tight rope’
Both the defense and prosecution agreed on the sentence, aiming to rehabilitate Monroe.
Monroe will be required to get his GED certificate or high school equivalency diploma; get counseling for parenting, anger management, and alcohol and drug use; not be allowed to use alcohol or any other controlled substances; find employment after he finishes his jail sentence; and have no contact with the victims, including the two young children and their mother.
“He (Monroe) has never had ability to address some of these issues he has concerning domestic abuse, parenting skills or how to deal with young children,” Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen said during Tuesday’s plea hearing and sentencing. “I think six months (in jail) is going to get his attention, to be quite honest … this gives Mr. Monroe an opportunity to take advantage of the probation, to move forward, to address the issues that need to be addressed, and to become a productive member of the community.”
“We believe that a period of probation would not only be an appropriate sentence, but also benefit Mr. Monroe,” Holdahl added. “He will have a lengthy period of prison hanging over his head, and I think that’s important for him to know…
“He knows he’s walking a very tight rope.”
‘I can’t right my wrongs’
Police said that when they met with the mother of the child who had been bit, the woman still had a bruise underneath her left eye because of Monroe. On Tuesday, when Monroe appeared in court in orange Racine County Jail garb and handcuffs, he had a fresh bandage under his left eye.
“I can’t right my wrongs … I deserve to be in jail for what I’ve done,” Monroe told the judge. “Can I please get another chance? I don’t think this is me.”
“The level of violence for such a young man is shocking. You need some serious help.” Judge Faye Flancher, before sentencing 19-year-old Timothy Henry Monroe
