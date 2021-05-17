'This is too painful' | Rapids Drive gas station cuts hours after second shooting in 12 months

The last time someone was killed there, on July 19, 2020, Bala started thinking about reducing the store’s hours in the hopes of keeping those who may be prone to fighting after being at the bars away.

After Robbins was killed Saturday, Bala moved forward with the plan. Rather than being open 24 hours a day, the store will be closed from midnight until 5 a.m.

After the 2020 shooting, Bala told The Journal Times: “I’m angry, I feel so bad today ... I give everybody good service. I’ve been working here a lot of years, so this is my business. I say, ‘Why do you do this to me? Why you did like this last night? I love everybody. I give respect. I care for everybody. Why you lose my business?’ I feel so bad. I don’t want to lose my business. I love this place — it’s my … everything.”

Police updates

Robbins suffered multiple gunshot wounds Saturday, according to the Racine Police Department. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

No suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.