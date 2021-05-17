 Skip to main content
'This is too painful' | Rapids Drive gas station cuts hours after second shooting in 12 months
'This is too painful' | Rapids Drive gas station cuts hours after second shooting in 12 months

RACINE — The man who died after being shot at the Marathon gas station has been identified as Deveon D. Robbins, 20, a father of one from Racine.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive, according to the Racine Police Department.

“He was just a good young kid, trying to navigate his way, trying to find his way,” said Sean Herndon, Robbins’ uncle. “He was a very good, laid back, cerebral kid ... never got in too much trouble.”

Herndon said that, after Robbins recently lost a job, he was considering enlisting in the Navy. Now he will never get that chance.

Deveon D. Robbins balloon memorial

Balloons and candles are left Monday afternoon as a memorial to Deveon D. Robbins, near where he was shot at about 1 a.m. Saturday at Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Station owner hopes for change

Rosie Bala, the manager of the Marathon gas station, is beloved by regulars.

A young man smiled and waved, saying “Hi Rosie” as he entered the small building with a friend Monday afternoon. Moments prior, a girl who couldn’t have been more than 4 years old blew kisses to Bala as she walked out the front door with her mom.

“This is too painful,” Bala said of Saturday’s shooting. It’s the second time in less than 12 months a man has been shot and killed at the gas station she’s worked at for over a decade.

The last time someone was killed there, on July 19, 2020, Bala started thinking about reducing the store’s hours in the hopes of keeping those who may be prone to fighting after being at the bars away.

After Robbins was killed Saturday, Bala moved forward with the plan. Rather than being open 24 hours a day, the store will be closed from midnight until 5 a.m.

After the 2020 shooting, Bala told The Journal Times: “I’m angry, I feel so bad today ... I give everybody good service. I’ve been working here a lot of years, so this is my business. I say, ‘Why do you do this to me? Why you did like this last night? I love everybody. I give respect. I care for everybody. Why you lose my business?’ I feel so bad. I don’t want to lose my business. I love this place — it’s my … everything.”

Police updates

Robbins suffered multiple gunshot wounds Saturday, according to the Racine Police Department. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

No suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators are asking witnesses or others with information to call the RPD’s Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Calling gun violence in America "a blemish on our character as a nation,” President Joe Biden announced six executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing the proliferation of what he says is an epidemic in the U.S.

Gun violence

The homicide is at least the third in the City of Racine this year, and the second involving a gun, according to the Racine Police Department.

Shavale Powell

  • , 18, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of child abuse in the Feb. 14 death of his infant son in a residence on LaSalle Street.

Dontrell “Trell” Bush, a 17-year-old Horlick High School student, was fatally shot on May 7 in the 3400 block of Clairmont Street, not far from his home. Joshua D. Daniel

  • , 18, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Bush’s death.

Racine had 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020, the RPD reported.

Kenosha County has seen a significant increase in violence in 2021.

An 18-year-old was killed just after midnight Friday inside an apartment Friday off the 2000 block of 89th Street in Kenosha, the ninth murder in Kenosha County so far in 2021; Kenosha County usually only has 5 to 7 homicides per year, according to a Lee Newspapers report.

