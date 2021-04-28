‘They’re professionals’ | At least 7 cars reported stolen from 4 Racine County dealerships in 2 weeks

BURLINGTON — For at least the fourth time in the past two weeks, there has been a vehicle theft reported by a Racine County car dealership.

When Geoff Eckhardt, used car manager at Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, showed up to work Wednesday morning, he said a 2019 Dodge Charger was missing from the lot and at least three other Chryslers were vandalized.

“They’re professionals,” he said of the thieves, adding that he didn’t believe police found any fingerprints.

Burlington Police Sgt. Jeremy Krusemark said the theft occurred at about 4 a.m. Wednesday and that it remains unclear how many perpetrators were involved in the theft.

Eckhardt assumes that the crew that stole from Lynch early Wednesday morning are “most likely” the same people who allegedly stole three vehicles from Palmen Motors, two from Boucher Chevrolet and one from another Washington Avenue lot the weekend of April 16-18, although there is no public evidence connecting the thefts.

Krusemark said that it didn’t seem like the Burlington theft was a “one-off” and is likely part of a string of crimes.