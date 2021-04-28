 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘They’re professionals’ | At least 7 cars reported stolen from 4 Racine County dealerships in 2 weeks
0 comments
alert featured
DEALERSHIP CAR THEFTS

‘They’re professionals’ | At least 7 cars reported stolen from 4 Racine County dealerships in 2 weeks

{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — For at least the fourth time in the past two weeks, there has been a vehicle theft reported by a Racine County car dealership.

When Geoff Eckhardt, used car manager at Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, showed up to work Wednesday morning, he said a 2019 Dodge Charger was missing from the lot and at least three other Chryslers were vandalized.

“They’re professionals,” he said of the thieves, adding that he didn’t believe police found any fingerprints.

Burlington Police Sgt. Jeremy Krusemark said the theft occurred at about 4 a.m. Wednesday and that it remains unclear how many perpetrators were involved in the theft.

Eckhardt assumes that the crew that stole from Lynch early Wednesday morning are “most likely” the same people who allegedly stole three vehicles from Palmen Motors, two from Boucher Chevrolet and one from another Washington Avenue lot the weekend of April 16-18, although there is no public evidence connecting the thefts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Krusemark said that it didn’t seem like the Burlington theft was a “one-off” and is likely part of a string of crimes.

Three of those six vehicles stolen from the three Washington Avenue car dealerships were recovered in Chicago, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

As with the theft reported at Lynch, windows in two other cars in the lot at Palmen Motors were also smashed, the MPPD reported.

On Tuesday, two young men from Milwaukee were reportedly arrested after they appeared to be checking door handles and “casing the area” around Palmen Motors, 8320 Washington Ave.

The two men — identified in criminal complaints as Andrew Lovett, 21, and Romello Newble, 24 — were arrested and on Wednesday charged with misdemeanors: possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lovett also was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Tiny Homes The Answer To Our Homeless Crisis?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him
Crime and Courts

'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him

A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.

“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News