'They came out of nowhere' | Bank manager kidnapped last year testifies in trial of alleged robber

RACINE — The little girl was just 5 years old when she, her 2-year-old sister, and mom were kidnapped on June 28, 2019, by two men who took them from Kenosha to Milwaukee where they were held overnight in a dark basement.

The girl’s mother was the manager of the Wells Fargo bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Racine, and the kidnappers intended to use her to gain access to the money.

The little girl is not testifying at the trial this week due to her age, but a picture she drew afterward was shown to the jury.

The picture showed a crayon-drawn house depicting where the family was held overnight. In a corner of the drawing was a little girl with a sad face and large frown.

The drawing was part of the evidence introduced at the trial of George K. Pearson-Robb, 21, who was charged with armed robbery with threat of force as party to a crime, three counts of kidnapping, and robbery of a financial institution.

The defendant was one of four people charged in connection to the kidnapping and bank robbery. The trial began Monday.

The case against Pearson-Robb is largely circumstantial. He has denied being the third person shown stuffing approximately $47,000 in cash into bags, as captured by the bank’s surveillance video.

The target of the kidnapping, the manager of the Wells Fargo bank, testified on Tuesday.

One of facts the jury learned was that the ordeal might have gone on even longer for the family if not for the mother’s quick action.

While they were in the bank, one of the conspirators talked about keeping the woman and her children as potential hostages rather than leaving them behind after the heist.

However, as they moved through the bank, the woman saw an opportunity, grabbed her daughters, shut a door and locked it — with the kidnappers on the other side.

The conspirators fled. The woman and her children were safe.

Testimony

The woman who was kidnapped along with her children testified on Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

She was emotional as she spoke, reliving the events from 2½ years ago when two armed men rushed her as she arrived home at the end of the day and forced her into the backseat of her own car at gunpoint.

“I don’t know where they came from,” the woman said. “They came out of nowhere.”

The woman said the two men drove her car around Kenosha, with a gun pointed at her the entire time. The gun turned out to be a BB gun, but it looked like a real gun to her.

She said while they were driving around, she begged the two kidnappers to drop her and her kids off somewhere, to take the car and anything else, but to let them go.

The two men drove the woman and her children to Milwaukee, but she did not know that. At some point, the two men forced her to put a t-shirt over her head, so she could not see where they were going.

Despite this head covering, she told the jury she tried to peek out to see where she was being taken.

While she peeked out, she could see a police officer very close, but the man holding her at gunpoint was closer.

“That cop was literally right there, but I couldn’t do anything,” she said.

The woman and her children were taken out of the car and into a house where they were put in the basement. The woman tried to comfort her children, who were crying.

It was then the woman learned why she was being kidnapped: the kidnappers wanted access to the money in the Wells Fargo vault.

Detailed questions

They asked the woman detailed questions about the bank, and she was truthful about some of the challenges to their plan.

She told the jury she could not access the money in the bank at night by herself. Additionally, certain actions could trip the alarms, so they could not go into the bank before 6 a.m.

“I didn’t want them hurting anyone else, so I had to figure out a way to get them in there,” she said.

That night, the kidnappers brought the three hostages fast food and gave them a bucket to use for a bathroom. They were given a blanket.

One of the hostage takers sat and talked with the woman all the way through the night, and he told her he was taking the action because he needed money for his kids.

They talked about little things, like birthdays.

“I was hoping if I was nice, he would be nice to me,” she said.

Early-morning drive

In the early morning hours the two kidnappers, now joined by a third man, drove to Racine.

All three wore hats and face coverings, but the state contends the third man was the defendant, Pearson-Robb. The other two men, Donterious L. Robb and William Q. Howell, have already pleaded guilty to the allegations — Robb has been sentenced to 35 years; Howell is yet to be sentenced.

At the bank, the woman was able to gain entry.

The scene inside the bank was chaotic, the woman told the jury, with the men pointing a firearm and screaming for her to hurry up and give them access to the money. The woman was able to gain access to the cash drawers, and the three men started stuffing bags with cash.

Photos taken from the surveillance cameras used as evidence in the trial showed the woman moving through the bank carrying one of her children.

After the woman was able to lock herself into a room with her children, and the men left, she began looking for a way to trip the alarms.

When it was safe, she ran outside the bank and asked a man passing by to call 911.

