There were 18 crashes in a three-hour span on the Interstate in Racine County Saturday night

RACINE COUNTY — Between 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, 18 crashes were reported on a 7.5-mile stretch of the interstate between Highway KR and Highway K, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

That's one crash every 10 minutes.

The reason for each of the crashes, according to the Sheriff's Office, was "a combination of freezing roadways and (drivers) operating too fast for conditions."

Despite so many crashes, only five injuries were reported, none of which were reported to be life-threatening.

One deputy reported being nearly hit by a semi truck.

The deputy had been out of their vehicle investigating a crash involving a car that struck the median wall. While investigating that, according to the Sheriff's Office, the semi truck lost control, narrowly missed the deputy and then struck the car from the original crash.