'There is no physical evidence' | Man accused of shooting drug dealer during robbery found not guilty

RACINE — The man charged with multiple felonies on the allegations he shot his marijuana dealer following an attempted robbery gone wrong was found not guilty on all charges in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Darius Banks, 26, was acquitted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and attempted armed robbery, as a party to a crime on both counts, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Banks denied being involved in the enterprise to rob the accuser.

Attorney Laura Ann Walker, who represented the defendant, argued there was simply no physical evidence linking Banks to the crime scene

In fact, the fresh blood at the scene did not belong to Banks or the accuser.

“The only person who puts Mr. Banks there is the (accuser),” she told the jury. “There is no physical evidence.”

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched on April 19, 2020, to the area of Roe Avenue and Riverside Drive on the report of shots fired and a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers located a man lying just outside the wrecked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Initially, he did not cooperate with investigators.

Later, the accuser told investigators that he met up with Banks to complete a marijuana deal. The accuser had been Banks’ dealer for quite some time and the two knew each other well.

However, almost immediately after the accuser arrived at the prearranged spot, a gray van pulled up and Banks allegedly jumped into the accuser’s car.

The dealer told investigators that Banks was armed and then a suspect got out of the van with a gun. The suspect was later identified as Keyontae Howard, who will go before the jury in August.

Banks allegedly said to the accuser, “Give it up. Don’t die for this.”

The accuser thought he was going to be robbed, he told investigators, so he reversed the car to get away. Banks then put the gun to his face and the two began to struggle, he said. During the struggle, the car hit several other cars and ended up on the embankment at Roe and Riverside.

The second armed suspect came running up to the car and then the accuser heard shots being fired and pain in his arm and leg.

During the course of the investigation, officers located 2.5 pounds of weed in the accuser’s vehicle.

Credibility

During closing statements on Thursday, Walker called the accuser a liar multiple times. She also alleged that, on social media, the accuser had said that for $2,500 he would drop the allegations.

She added the jury would have to believe the accuser in order to convict Banks, due to the lack of other evidence. But on top of that, the accuser had credibility issues, repeatedly denying he was a drug dealer but admitting to trading marijuana for money.

Walker reminded the jury the civilian witness — who did not know anyone involved — saw only one person in the vehicle after the crash.

The civilian witness fled the scene when the shooting started.

Brian Van Schyndel, the assistant DA, reminded the jury that someone called “Banks” in the accuser’s phone was texting to buy some marijuana shortly before the robbery and the same person was communicating with Howard, the co-defendant, immediately before and after the attempted robbery.

In fact, a text from “Banks” in the accuser’s phone indicated he sought to meet with the dealer in an alley, which the dealer declined to do.

The ADA called Banks “the unluckiest man alive” if there was in fact another Banks who perpetrated the crime.

However, the state could not link the recovered gun or the phone to the defendant.

Although a fingerprint was recovered, Banks had been in the vehicle many times before to make purchases.

The co-defendant in the case, Keyontae Howard, has a jury trial scheduled to begin Aug. 2, 2020.

