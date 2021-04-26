Theft of catalytic converters puts nonprofit Giving to the Nations' truck out of commission

RACINE — Giving to the Nations, Inc. reported a truck theft this weekend that has left the nonprofit without a way to pick up or deliver supplies.
Giving to the Nations, corporate address 4003 Durand Ave., Suite 5A, is a nonprofit whose mission is to alleviate hygiene poverty by giving those in need personal care and household cleaning products.
The 16-foot truck was parked at the nonprofit's garage location, 930 Carroll St., when the two catalytic converters were cut off sometime this weekend.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants, according to Wikipedia. Recent news reports, including one from BBC, have suggested catalytic converter thefts have increased lately, amid a spike in the value of precious metals. A South Carolina man was recently accused of stealing nearly 20 catalytic converters, WMBF News reported Saturday.
Director Pastor Lynn Nys said she left the garage on Friday and returned Sunday around 2 p.m. when she realized the truck had been harmed.
The Racine Police Department did not respond to request for comment.
The truck is out of commission until repaired. The repair is costly, as parts alone cost $1,100, Nys said.
The truck is also not available for donation pickups, which happen every Monday and during the week.
"Who steals from a nonprofit whose mission is to advance the lives of others and has been doing just that?" Giving to the Nations said in a Sunday Facebook post. "With our truck down, we cannot pickup or deliver much needed goods to people in need."
A mechanic has offered to repair the vehicle, but the organization is unsure when it can begin picking up and dropping off supplies once again. Nys said she hopes the truck will at least be repaired by Wednesday.
"The whole thing was just so sad," Nys said. "It clearly says 'Giving to the Nations' on the side of the truck … I don't understand that someone would steal from a nonprofit like us … No one else east of I-94 does (what we do)."
Nys said the organization will not use previous donations or grants to fix the truck.
"Now we have this financial burden that's been added on," Nys said. "We have provisions, but it's earmarked, dedicated to products. I can't take that money and use it to fix the truck."
Those who wish to help the nonprofit get its truck back on the road may donate by going to the organization's website, givingtothenations.org/give and clicking on "monetary donations." Use the "write us a comment" feature to indicate the donation is intended for the truck.