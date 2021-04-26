Theft of catalytic converters puts nonprofit Giving to the Nations' truck out of commission

The Racine Police Department did not respond to request for comment.

The truck is out of commission until repaired. The repair is costly, as parts alone cost $1,100, Nys said.

The truck is also not available for donation pickups, which happen every Monday and during the week.

"Who steals from a nonprofit whose mission is to advance the lives of others and has been doing just that?" Giving to the Nations said in a Sunday Facebook post. "With our truck down, we cannot pickup or deliver much needed goods to people in need."

A mechanic has offered to repair the vehicle, but the organization is unsure when it can begin picking up and dropping off supplies once again. Nys said she hopes the truck will at least be repaired by Wednesday.

"The whole thing was just so sad," Nys said. "It clearly says 'Giving to the Nations' on the side of the truck … I don't understand that someone would steal from a nonprofit like us … No one else east of I-94 does (what we do)."

Nys said the organization will not use previous donations or grants to fix the truck.