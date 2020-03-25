The Racine Police Department closing its lobby to the public; Wind Point closes village office

Joining a list of municipal buildings closing their lobbies to the public, the Racine Police Department announced Wednesday morning that it will also close its lobby "until further notice."
The police counter, where residents can come with questions, complaints or other inquiries, is still open to the public through the drive-up window on the north side of the police station, located at 730 Center St.
A Facebook post from the department said that the "Racine Police Department remains fully committed to the citizens of Racine while we work through this together! Thank you."
Wind Point
The Wind Point Village Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road, will be closed to the public, starting Wednesday.
Wind Point's Village Green Playground and its tennis/pickleball courts are also closed, in accordance with the state order to close playgrounds.
"Village Green and the Lighthouse Grounds can still be used for walking and other exercise per the order," an announcement from the village states, "however please remember to practice proper social distancing methods, including not congregating in groups, and keeping a distance of six feet between people."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.