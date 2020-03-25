The Racine Police Department closing its lobby to the public; Wind Point closes village office

Joining a list of municipal buildings closing their lobbies to the public, the Racine Police Department announced Wednesday morning that it will also close its lobby "until further notice."

The police counter, where residents can come with questions, complaints or other inquiries, is still open to the public through the drive-up window on the north side of the police station, located at 730 Center St.

A Facebook post from the department said that the "Racine Police Department remains fully committed to the citizens of Racine while we work through this together! Thank you."

Wind Point

The Wind Point Village Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road, will be closed to the public, starting Wednesday.