The question of who shot DeMarcus Anderson — and why — going before a jury this week

RACINE — Was the young man killed in a private club nearly two years ago killed by someone he knew over allegations of snitching?

That’s a question a jury faces in the case of Donley M. Carey, 36, who is charged with intentional first-degree homicide in the shooting death of DeMarcus Anderson, 28, in the early morning hours on Feb. 25, 2020.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty.

The homicide occurred at 901 S. Memorial Drive in what has been described as a private clubhouse for the Sin City Motorcycle Club.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich told the jury the dispute between Carey and Anderson was over mutual accusations the other person was “the police.”

She said “They were accusing each other of being snitches.”

Case history

The Racine Police Department responded to the private club after an anonymous 911 call reported that there was a deceased person inside.

Investigators found Anderson, wrapped in trash bags, in a small bathroom. Later it was determined he had been shot seven times with a .40 caliber firearm.

Investigators theorize that someone wrapped the body and intended to move it later.

During the course of the investigation, RPD investigators issued a warrant for Carey, who was arrested eight days later in Michigan.

Opening statements

Rich told the jury Tuesday that Carey and Anderson went into the club’s bathroom where they both stripped out of their clothes so the other person could see they were not wearing a wire.

Carey put his clothes on and left the bathroom. Anderson, however, who had been drinking and consuming drugs, had to have help from a friend getting his clothes on.

Rich said the friend would testify that, while he was helping Anderson dress, Carey returned with a gun and opened fire on Anderson.

Mindy Nolan, who represents the defendant, told the jury the evidence would show the case is actually about “a cleanup, a cover-up and collusion.”

Nolan said that Anderson, who had not slept for days and was high on cocaine, was partying at the clubhouse when he began to accuse people of “being the police.”

“Not just Donley Carey, but a lot of people,” she said.

Nolan claimed it was not Anderson but the defendant who was cornered in a back hallway of the club. At gunpoint, Carey was forced into the bathroom where he had to take all his clothes off so they could see he was not wearing a surveillance wire, Nolan said.

She said her client began to think he might get killed, and he would not be able to talk his way out because Anderson and his friends were high and had been up for days.

According to Nolan, her client began to scream for help and a group of individuals came in, there was a struggle with Anderson over the gun, and in the process Anderson was shot.

She said Carey grabbed his clothes and ran. Later, he received a call to tell him the scene was being cleaned up and he should get out of town.

He took that advice and left, but was still apprehended in less than two weeks.

