The past four days in Racine have been deadly and dangerous

Charges filed in Monday shooting

While the Thursday morning homicide remains under investigation, charges have been filed in connection to one of the Monday night shootings in Racine.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first degree attempted homicide for one of three shootings that occurred within four hours in Racine on Monday night.

Deshon L. Martin, of the 1500 block of Maple Street, is accused of shooting a man in the chest at about 10 p.m. on Monday near a party in the 1700 block on Howe Street.

Martin is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, all felonies.

According to the criminal complaint:

The alleged victim was at a party in the 1700 block of Howe Street when Martin, with others in his vehicle, began driving around the area. The people at the party had issues with Martin over his alleged assault of a woman around a year ago.