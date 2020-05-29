You are the owner of this article.
The past four days in Racine have been deadly and dangerous
RACINE — The past several days in Racine have been dangerous and tragic.

Two people died in two separate vehicle crashes on Wednesday night, a person was shot and killed on Thursday morning and three men were shot on Monday night.

The homicide

The man who was shot and killed was located in the 1600 block of Flett Avenue and was likely shot in the 1100 block of Racine Street, said Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby. The homicide was reported at 5:18 a.m. on Thursday and remained under investigation as of Thursday.

Police provided no other details on the incident.

The crashes

The early morning shooting followed two separate overnight fatal crashes.

The operator of a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th Street at about 9:14 p.m Wednesday. He later died from his injuries at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Another driver left the roadway and struck a tree in the 3700 block of Osborne Boulevard, at the curve between Poe and Byron avenues, at about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday. He also died from his injuries after being transported to the nearby hospital.

The identities of the victims were being withheld as of Thursday afternoon.

Charges filed in Monday shooting

While the Thursday morning homicide remains under investigation, charges have been filed in connection to one of the Monday night shootings in Racine.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first degree attempted homicide for one of three shootings that occurred within four hours in Racine on Monday night.

Deshon L. Martin, of the 1500 block of Maple Street, is accused of shooting a man in the chest at about 10 p.m. on Monday near a party in the 1700 block on Howe Street.

Martin is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, all felonies.

According to the criminal complaint:

The alleged victim was at a party in the 1700 block of Howe Street when Martin, with others in his vehicle, began driving around the area. The people at the party had issues with Martin over his alleged assault of a woman around a year ago.

At around 10 p.m., Martin pulled over to the curb and the victim approached the vehicle. The victim tried to keep Martin from getting out of the vehicle and the two began to struggle. Martin claimed that the victim punched him in the face. Witnesses then saw Martin shoot the victim, and the victim ran away from the vehicle.

Martin said he was trying to fend off the victim, and that the gun just “went off.” Martin told police that he didn’t initially realize that he’d shot himself in the arm and the victim in the chest.

Martin then got out of the vehicle, and pointed the gun at the people attending the party and yelled at them.

He then left.

Martin said that when he arrived at the party, he did not intend to shoot anyone.

A $75,000 cash bond was set for Martin in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. He was ordered not to possess any weapons or to have any contact with the victim. He remained in custody as of late Thursday afternoon at the County Jail.

A status conference in this case was set for June 11.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about these incidents. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

