'The court can’t wait forever': Court to appoint attorney for Linda LaRoche after several delays

Rudebusch was unwilling to give LaRoche more time. “The court can’t wait forever. This case has to be prosecuted,” Rudebusch said. “You had your first appearance in November and you had told us way back then that you were selling your house. And apparently, the proceeds from that house went to pay other debts, so the court can’t wait around.”

Rudebusch said she would be willing to reach out to the attorney that LaRoche had anticipated working with to see if he would accept the court appointment.

LaRoche will be responsible for repaying the county for the court-appointed attorney. A repayment plan was set up to begin in 60 days.

Preceding LaRoche being charged, Schroeder had been known as “Jane Doe” for 20 years. According to an investigation led by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Schroeder had been living with LaRoche as a live-in nanny for about five year. But LaRoche had become abusive during that time, according to investigators, and subsequently cause the death of Schroeder.

The break in the case came after someone in Florida told authorities they had heard LaRoche talking about having killed someone decades ago in Illinois, where she lived with her family and Schroeder.

LaRoche is currently being held in the Racine County Jail on a $500,000 bond.