The burden of safety; Leaving abusive relationship is not always easy

How To Get Help

The mission of the Women's Resource Center of Racine is to provide crisis intervention, advocacy, education and prevention services for a diverse population of victims or individuals at risk of domestic abuse and/or sexual assault by promoting positive changes for individuals served and the broader community of Racine County.

WRC operates emergency shelters in Racine and in western Racine County.

WRC has a 24-hour hotline at: 262-633-3233.

For more information, visit their website at: www.racinewrc.org