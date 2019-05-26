The burden of safety; Leaving abusive relationship is not always easy

RACINE — When incidents such as the apparent murder-suicide of Angelica Rios by her former partner, Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr., happen, it’s easy to ask: Why would someone stay in an abusive relationship? Why wouldn’t they leave?
Domestic-violence experts at the Women’s Resource Center know that it’s not that simple.
Jamie Masiakowski, domestic violence education counselor with Women’s Resource Center, said the first challenge for people in an abusive relationship is deciding to end the relationship.
While there are probably some red flags along the way, these relationships do not start out abusive, and some may not cross that threshold for years. By the time it does cross the line, the victim may not realize what is happening.
“Because as abusive as these partners may be, their victim still loves them,” Masiakowski said. “If it’s gradual, you don’t realize how bad it’s getting until it’s too late, until you find a way out.”
When Masiakowski works with survivors, she said they often have to re-learn who they are, what they want, even simple things like what hobbies they enjoy. This disconnect is the result of years of walking on eggshells and doing everything to please their partner.
Masiakowski said about half of her patients are still living with their abuser and are afraid to leave. In addition to helping them build up the emotional strength to make their own decisions, she also works with them to plan an exit strategy.
“They are afraid that their abuser will find them, they’re afraid their abuser will not let them leave, that they will harm their children (or) harm their pets,” said Masiokowski.
Deciding to leave is not the end of the story. Masiokowski said we, as a society, need more systems in place to support survivors after they’ve left abusive relationships.
“We all need more domestic violence education,” said Masiokowski. “I think we all think that once (the survivor) is out of the situation, we can all go back to normal.”
That is far from the truth.
Out of the frying pan ...
When and if abuse victims decide to end the relationship, Traci Lang, the shelter director with the Women’s Resource Center, said WRC has a thick binder with safety plans on hand. Such plans are to help survivors continue to live their lives — from going to work, walking the dog or dropping off and picking up children at school — in safety, regardless of whether they are staying at the shelter.
“Changing routines is a big one to throw people off,” said Lang.
For example, the work safety plan recommends they change shifts, if possible; change the route they take to go to work or come home; and notify coworkers, superiors and law enforcement about the situation. In some cases, the survivor may even need to change jobs.
“It’s very stressful for finances,” said Lang. “It’s very stressful for survivors.”
If the couple has children together, WRC helps them arrange for supervised visitations or for the handoff to be done in a public place.
“We try to put as many things as possible in place so they don’t have to have contact with each other,” said Lang. “We never encourage breaking the law and withholding a child, but we have to put into place all the safety factors for handing off the children or help them go back into court to change their visitation schedules to ensure their safety.”
One way to make survivors safer, Masiakowski said, is to have more resources for supervised visitations in domestic violence situations.
Lang said that the women who choose to come to live in the shelter do so as a last resort, when they feel they have no other choice but to go into hiding.
“We help them disappear for a while,” she said.
But even if they are being protected, their extended family could still be vulnerable. Lang said that one woman learned, while she was in a shelter, that her former partner attacked her niece. Her sister, the girl’s mother, was unable to step in to help; because of the stress of seeing her daughter attacked, the sister died of a heart attack.
“He was trying to get to her by getting to her family,” said Lang.
What more can be done?
Lang pointed to a few recent changes that have made it easier for survivors to find safety, such as laws protecting family pets in domestic-violence situations.
She’s also optimistic about the change to court-ordered domestic violence counseling for abusers instead of anger management. Masiakowski said those types of classes are better for helping abusers “get to the root” of their behavior.
“A lot of anger stems from trauma that you have not resolved yourself,” said Masiakowski.
But, she acknowledged, people get out of therapy what they’re willing to put into it.
“If they aren’t ready to acknowledge there’s a problem, you could go to counseling for years and not get anything out of it,” she said. “You actually have to want help.”
As for whether a survivor will be left alone by her abuser, Lang said each case is different. Some abusers move on quickly to the next victim; some will realize they need to change; some will stalk their former partner for years.
Some victims may start a new relationship and find themselves in another unhealthy, abusive relationship.
“Then we go right back to teaching about the cycle of domestic violence, and get to the root cause of why they end up in this type of situation over and over again,” said Masiakowski.
Those with questions or in need of assistance can call the Women’s Resource Center of Racine 24-hour hotline at 262-633-3233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.