The bullet didn't hit anyone, but a pregnant woman in Racine was still hospitalized

A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after a stray bullet Tuesday night entered her apartment on the north side of Racine and struck her TV, a family member confirmed to The Journal Times.

The shots were fired near where Three Mile Road intersects with North Main Street, where the borders of Caledonia, Wind Point and the City of Racine all meet.

The woman suffered a panic attack that demanded professional medical treatment. A bullet Tuesday night had come from the street, entered her apartment and shattered a TV set, nearly hitting a 2-year-old child and the woman's boyfriend.

While the effects of gun violence on people who are shot are obvious, the effects on witnesses and other innocent bystanders can be nearly invisible.

According to Child Welfare of America, a federation of youth-focused organizations founded in 1921, "The consequences of gun violence are more pervasive and affect entire communities, families, and children. With more than 25% of children witnessing an act of violence in their homes, schools, or community over the past year, and more than 5% witnessing a shooting, it becomes not just an issue of gun regulation, but also of addressing the impact on those who have been traumatized by such violence."

According to research compiled by Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for stricter gun laws in the U.S., "Nine out of 10 gun violence survivors report experiencing trauma from the incident." Everytown also found "More than half of those who had experienced gun violence within the last 12 months were most likely to rate the impact of trauma as a 5 out of 5, meaning that trauma frequently affects their well-being and/or their functioning," and that two out of three "survivors who were shot and wounded expressed the need for mental health services, therapy, and support."

The Racine Police Department on Friday reported that there has been an increase in gun thefts from vehicles in the area. In a social media post, the RPD said "The Racine Police Department has been getting more than our fair share of thefts of firearms in unlocked vehicles. If you have a firearm, PLEASE DO NOT KEEP IT IN YOUR UNLOCKED VEHICLE. Those that do are part of the gun violence going on in our city. The Racine Police Department cannot curtail the gun violence going on without the help of our community. Please do not be a part of the problem."

