'The best brother, son and friend anyone could ask for': Wind Lake homicide victim identified

WIND LAKE — The victim of Thursday night's homicide in Wind Lake has been identified as 42-year-old Chad Bickler, the Racine County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.
According to a GoFundMe page created by Bickler's brother, Clayton, the family is accepting donations to help with Bickler's funeral and related expenses. As of Saturday morning, more than $18,000 had already been raised.
"Chad was the best brother, son and friend anyone could ask for and will be missed by everyone who knew him," the GoFundMe page says. "His laugh lit up the room and Chad loved making people smile."
Bickler was an employee of New Berlin-based Engineered Security Solutions Inc. Following his death, the company released a statement.
"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and are praying for our colleague and his family. He was a friend, an outstanding performer, a trusted teammate and an all-around wonderful person. He will be greatly missed," Brian Bautz, Owner and CEO of Engineered Security Solutions Inc., told Today's TMJ4. "We will do everything in our power to assist law enforcement with their investigation. In the meantime, we are working to support our colleagues as we all come to terms with this unimaginable loss.”
Troy Hoffmann, who was wanted in connected to Bickler's homicide, was taken into custody Friday, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing and they will continue to update the community as the investigation develops.
Hoffmann turned himself in at the Village of Hustisford Police Department in Dodge County and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
"Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sympathy to the family and friends of Chad Bickler," the Sheriff's Office said.
Ongoing investigation
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday, multiple callers reported an incident at a home across from Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, 25716 W. Loomis Road, on the north side of Wind Lake (the waterway) and just east of the Wind Lake business district.
Schmaling said the suspect approached the residence in the 25700 block of West Loomis Road, “aggressively.”
“Smashing into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, firing multiple rounds into the home and then ultimately gaining forced entry into that home,” Schmaling told reporters. “And firing again more rounds at individuals in that residence and ultimately striking one of them multiple times.”
Reportedly, Hoffmann fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna minivan and was reportedly headed northeast on Loomis Road. Schmaling warned residents that Hoffmann was armed and dangerous and told anyone who saw him to call 911.
Schmaling said the victim, now identified by family as Bickler, was struck multiple times. As of Saturday, authorities had not yet officially released the identity of the victim.
Deputies administered first aid and used multiple tourniquets. Bickler was transported to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin hospital in Franklin, where he was pronounced dead.
Others were inside the residence at the time; however, they were able to escape uninjured. According to the GoFundMe page, a dog named Tucker was also fatally shot on Thursday.
According to online court records from a 2017 civil case, Hoffmann’s last address is listed as New Berlin. It does not appear Hoffmann has a past criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records.
