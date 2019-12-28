'The best brother, son and friend anyone could ask for': Wind Lake homicide victim identified

WIND LAKE — The victim of Thursday night's homicide in Wind Lake has been identified as 42-year-old Chad Bickler, the Racine County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

According to a GoFundMe page created by Bickler's brother, Clayton, the family is accepting donations to help with Bickler's funeral and related expenses. As of Saturday morning, more than $18,000 had already been raised.

"Chad was the best brother, son and friend anyone could ask for and will be missed by everyone who knew him," the GoFundMe page says. "His laugh lit up the room and Chad loved making people smile."

Bickler was an employee of New Berlin-based Engineered Security Solutions Inc. Following his death, the company released a statement.

"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and are praying for our colleague and his family. He was a friend, an outstanding performer, a trusted teammate and an all-around wonderful person. He will be greatly missed," Brian Bautz, Owner and CEO of Engineered Security Solutions Inc., told Today's TMJ4. "We will do everything in our power to assist law enforcement with their investigation. In the meantime, we are working to support our colleagues as we all come to terms with this unimaginable loss.”