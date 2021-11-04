The actions of a Racine County couple are at the center of Rittenhouse's trial

KENOSHA — The actions of a husband and wife moments prior to and immediately after the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings are at the center of the ongoing trial.
Kelly and Joshua Ziminski, whose address is listed in Caledonia, were in Kenosha the night of Aug. 25, 2020, the third night of protests and rioting after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer.
According to testimony, court documents and video, Joshua Ziminski fired a handgun into the air from about 100 feet away (and thus well within earshot) from where Joseph Rosenbaum was running at Rittenhouse.
According to court documents, Joshua Ziminski told police he had fired a “warning shot.” By the time he was interviewed by police in October 2020, Ziminski said the gun had been stolen, documents show.
About 3 seconds after the “warning shot,” Rittenhouse fatally shot Rosenbaum four times.
There remains dispute about Rosenbaum’s actions in his final moments. The defense argues that Rosenbaum lunged at Rittenhouse and tried to take the teenager’s AR-15; the prosecution has been arguing that Rosenbaum, unarmed but clearly enraged, did not pose a threat to the heavily armed Rittenhouse.
.@trbrtc even located the muzzle flash of a handgun immediately preceding Rittenhouse's first four shots.
This particular shot could have come from the man Rittenhouse later injured with gunfire, seen carrying a handgun.
The Ziminskis had been seen with Rosenbaum several times that night, but it’s unclear how well they knew each other, including in Rosenbaum’s final minutes.
The shot fired by Joshua Ziminski, the defense is arguing, would have made Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack, advancing the defense’s claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.
After Rosenbaum was shot and bystanders ran to render aid, Rittenhouse fled on foot. He called a friend — telling him “I shot somebody! I shot somebody!” and then hanging up, according to testimony — and ran north on Sheridan Road toward police.
As he ran, Kelly Ziminski was taking video. In video played in court Tuesday, a woman identified as Kelly Ziminski can be heard screaming “He (expletive) shot him. He (expletive) shot him. He (expletive) shot him … Get his (expeletive).”
Later, someone identified as Joshua Ziminski is heard saying: “That dude shot him. That (expletive) just shot that dude. Crazy on that boy, he just shot a man.”
She and others identified Rittenhouse as the one who shot Rosenbaum, egging on a crowd to give chase.
“Cranium that boy!” one person can be heard yelling.
Some ran after Rittenhouse and caught up quickly.
The first to reach Rittenhouse, according to video, is someone identified in court as “Jump Kick Man” — since his identity remains unknown to authorities — who leaped into the air and kicked the teenager, forcing him to the ground.
Following that, 26-year-old Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, Illinois, swung his skateboard at Rittenhouse and then was shot, dying almost immediately. Gaige Grosskreutz, who described himself a medic and was armed with a handgun, was then shot in the arm; video from the moments before Huber was killed includes someone identified as Grosskreutz yelling “Hey, stop him,” while chasing Rittenhouse.
For their actions that night, the Ziminskis were criminally charged.
Jury selection for Joshua Ziminiski is scheduled for Jan. 31. He has been charged with felony arson of property other than a building (for setting the contents of a dumpster on fire), misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer.
Rittenhouse’s lead defense attorney, Racine’s Mark Richards, described Rosenbaum as a “friend or associate” of Joshua Ziminski, in opening statements Tuesday. Richards said Rosenbaum and the Ziminskis started the dumpster fire together.
“Joshua Ziminski plays a central role in this scenario on Aug. 25,” Richards said. “One, creating chaos and havoc with Mr. Rosenbaum, and two, more importantly, when we finally get to Car Source ... Mr. Ziminski is the individual who fires the first shot that evening, behind Kyle Rittenhouse as he’s being chased by Mr. Rosenbaum.”
Kelly Ziminski had been charged with multiple misdemeanors, including for having thrown lighter fluid on the dumpster fire, but those charges have since been dropped and details of the case are no longer publicly available via online court records.
Reached by email for comment, attorney Michael Robert Barth said regarding Joshua Ziminski’s case and actions: “I’m sorry, but I can’t comment on those issues at this point or can I provide any contact information for Mr. Ziminski at this time.”
Joshua Ziminski has several prior convictions, none of them felonies. His misdemeanor convictions include, according to online Wisconsin court records, carrying a concealed weapon in 2006, hit-and-run in 2016, disorderly conduct while armed in 2006, and violating a harassment/restraining order twice in 2010. In June 2020, he was charged with battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments; that case is due to go to trial next month.