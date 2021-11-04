The actions of a Racine County couple are at the center of Rittenhouse's trial

Mark Richards, defense attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, said his client was threatened by Joseph Rosenbaum, the first person shot during Aug. 25, 2020, unrest in Kenosha. Richards said Rosenbaum wanted "to steal my client’s firearm and use it against him to carry out the threat he had made earlier."

KENOSHA — The actions of a husband and wife moments prior to and immediately after the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings are at the center of the ongoing trial.

Kelly and Joshua Ziminski, whose address is listed in Caledonia, were in Kenosha the night of Aug. 25, 2020, the third night of protests and rioting after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer.

According to testimony, court documents and video, Joshua Ziminski fired a handgun into the air from about 100 feet away (and thus well within earshot) from where Joseph Rosenbaum was running at Rittenhouse.

According to court documents, Joshua Ziminski told police he had fired a “warning shot.” By the time he was interviewed by police in October 2020, Ziminski said the gun had been stolen, documents show.

About 3 seconds after the “warning shot,” Rittenhouse fatally shot Rosenbaum four times.