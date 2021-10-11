 Skip to main content
Texas man arrested 3 years after he allegedly assaulted homeless woman in Racine
Texas man arrested 3 years after he allegedly assaulted homeless woman in Racine

RACINE — Fourteen months after a warrant was issued for his arrest, a Texas man accused of a 2018 sexual assault in Racine County, Curtis L. Bush, has been taken into custody.

According to a criminal complaint: 

On Oct. 19, 2018, a Racine Police officer was sent to the 1100 block of 11th Street for a report of a sexual assault.

A homeless woman, who was bleeding from a scratch under her right eye, allegedly told the officer that she had been raped by a man with whom she shared a pack of cigarettes.

A 2006 Florida study found that 78.3% of homeless women have been, at some point in their life, been raped, physically assaulted or stalked — a rate significantly higher than that for the general population. That same study found that the "lifetime risk for violent victimization for homeless women with mental illness is 97%, making sexual violence a normative experience for this population."

After purchasing the cigarettes, the man allegedly forced the woman into the basement of a home and sexually assaulted her "while holding her down and muffling her mouth" despite the woman trying to yell "No!" repeatedly.

After the man got off, the woman ran outside and was helped by women who were in a nearby home.

The woman was taken to a hospital and underwent an exam by a sexual assault nurse examiner. The State Crime Lab confirmed finding male DNA but came up with no immediate matches.

On Jan. 29, 2020, a report from a Crime Lab analyst found a match, identifying the suspect of Curtis L. Bush, who is now 50 and lives in Little Elm, Texas, but previously lived at the Racine home where the rape was reported.

Bush has been charged with second-degree sexual assault with use of force, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

The criminal complaint did not state how Bush was taken into custody. Online records show that he was being held in Racine County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

Bush has a lengthy criminal history involving multiple convictions for drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession from 1990-2013, forgery convictions from 2001 and 1997, burglary and theft in 1999, and theft in 1995 and 1992.

According to the Racine Police Department, he was last in custody in August 2015 following a 2013 drug paraphernalia conviction.

Regarding the sexual assault allegations, an arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 27, 2020, court records show, and he made his initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Cash bond has been set at $7,500.

