Texas man arrested 3 years after he allegedly assaulted homeless woman in Racine

After the man got off, the woman ran outside and was helped by women who were in a nearby home.

The woman was taken to a hospital and underwent an exam by a sexual assault nurse examiner. The State Crime Lab confirmed finding male DNA but came up with no immediate matches.

On Jan. 29, 2020, a report from a Crime Lab analyst found a match, identifying the suspect of Curtis L. Bush, who is now 50 and lives in Little Elm, Texas, but previously lived at the Racine home where the rape was reported.

Bush has been charged with second-degree sexual assault with use of force, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

The criminal complaint did not state how Bush was taken into custody. Online records show that he was being held in Racine County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

Bush has a lengthy criminal history involving multiple convictions for drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession from 1990-2013, forgery convictions from 2001 and 1997, burglary and theft in 1999, and theft in 1995 and 1992.

According to the Racine Police Department, he was last in custody in August 2015 following a 2013 drug paraphernalia conviction.