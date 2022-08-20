Texas man accused of stabbing another man in stomach in Racine County

YORKVILLE — A Texas man has been accused of stabbing a man in the stomach and then threatening to kill his own mom at a restaurant near Interstate 94.

Noel J. Gonzalez, 23, from Rio Grande, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 12, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to the Blue Badger Bar & Grill at 717 Sylvania Ave. for a man who was armed with a knife and trying to kill a man.

Upon arrival, multiple deputies located Gonzalez in the parking lot with a knife in his hand. He refused to drop the knife despite commands and was yelling frantically for them to shoot him. He pressed the knife to his chest before being Tased and detained.

A deputy then spoke with a man who said Gonzalez went inside the bar to drink. He then came out and began yelling at him, saying "Take me the (expletive) home so I can kill my mom." Gonzalez then stabbed him in the stomach and held a knife to his neck. Gonzalez then punched him two times and said if he "didn't comply" then he would kill him.

After the man who had been stabbed got out of the truck, he went to a gas station to call the police.

Gonzalez was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.