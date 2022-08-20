Texas man accused of stabbing another man in stomach in Racine County

YORKVILLE — A Texas man has been accused of stabbing a man in the stomach and then threatening to kill his own mom at a restaurant near Interstate 94.
Noel J. Gonzalez, 23, from Rio Grande, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 12, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to the Blue Badger Bar & Grill at 717 Sylvania Ave. for a man who was armed with a knife and trying to kill a man.
Upon arrival, multiple deputies located Gonzalez in the parking lot with a knife in his hand. He refused to drop the knife despite commands and was yelling frantically for them to shoot him. He pressed the knife to his chest before being Tased and detained.
People are also reading…
A deputy then spoke with a man who said Gonzalez went inside the bar to drink. He then came out and began yelling at him, saying "Take me the (expletive) home so I can kill my mom." Gonzalez then stabbed him in the stomach and held a knife to his neck. Gonzalez then punched him two times and said if he "didn't comply" then he would kill him.
After the man who had been stabbed got out of the truck, he went to a gas station to call the police.
Gonzalez was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 19, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Hezekiah L. Saffold
Hezekiah L. Saffold, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, intentionally interfere with use of service dog by obstructing, intimidating or jeopardizing safety, resisting an officer.
Jalen N. Gibbs
Jalen N. Gibbs, 1700 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Ameer A. Johnson
Ameer A. Johnson, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan
Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan, 55800 block of Emstan Hills Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful material.
Noel J. Gonzalez
NO PHOTO AVAIALBLE
Noel J. Gonzalez, Rio Grande, Texas, first degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Montreal D. Greer
Montreal (aka Lil Pimp) D. Greer, 1900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, mayhem, battery by prisoners.
Dominique D. Hale
Dominique D. Hale, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an electric weapon, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams).
William A. Jackson
William A. Jackson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.