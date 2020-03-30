Texas man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Mount Pleasant hotel

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Texas man is facing charges after reportedly inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl at an area hotel.
Samuel A. Burnette, 44, of Duncanville, Texas, is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 4:21 a.m. on March 12, Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to the Country Inn Suites, 13339 Hospitality Court, for a report of a sexual assault.
The caller alleged that Burnette had touched her 11-year-old granddaughter inappropriately. She reported that Burnette drives a red Lexus, which police could not locate.
The woman said that she, Burnette, her grandson and granddaughter were in town from Dallas for spring break. She said she woke up between 3:30 and 4 a.m. to use the bathroom and noticed her granddaughter crying and asked what was wrong.
The woman said that she couldn’t get her granddaughter to tell her anything because Burnette kept insisting that the woman get dressed and go to the car and smoke a cigarette with him. In the vehicle, Burnette reportedly suggested that the woman call police and admitted to touching the girl.
The woman asked Burnette why he did it, but Burnette did not give an explanation and said he did not want to go to jail. The woman went back to the room and called 911.
Police spoke with the girl, who said they came to Wisconsin for a vacation. She said she was sleeping in one of the beds with her brother when she woke up to Burnette touching her in a private area.
Text messages between Burnette and the caller reportedly confirm that Burnette admitted touching the girl.
As of Monday afternoon, Burnette remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, online records show. A status conference is scheduled for May 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
