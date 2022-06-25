Testimony starting to conflict in homicide trial stemming from nightclub shooting

RACINE — Witnesses took the stand Friday and gave testimony that conflicted with the state’s eyewitness during a homicide trial underway in Racine County Circuit Court.

Donley M. Carey, 36, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Feb. 25, 2020, shooting death of DeMarcus Anderson, 28, at the Sin City Biker Club at Ninth Street and South Memorial Drive.

Carey has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and previously testified that he was not the shooter.

The Racine County District Attorney’s office has relied heavily on eyewitness testimony during the jury trial.

According to witness accounts, there was a dispute between Carey and Anderson in which each called the other “the police” — that is, a snitch. Together they went into a bathroom at the nightclub and stripped off their clothes so each could see the other was not wearing a wire.

A witness previously identified as “JH” testified earlier in the week that he was in the bathroom when Carey allegedly entered and shot Anderson following the dispute.

However, one witness on Friday gave an account in conflict with JH’s account, and a second witness admitted on the stand that he previously lied to investigators because he believed Carey was the shooter and was angry that Carey allegedly shot his friend.

The Journal Times is withholding the names of witnesses.

Case history

The Racine Police Department responded to the private clubhouse of the Sin City Biker Club after an anonymous 911 caller reported a deceased person inside.

Investigators found the victim shot seven times with a .40-caliber gun and wrapped in trash bags in a small bathroom. Investigators theorize that someone wrapped the body and intended to move it later.

Home surveillance video, which showed someone fleeing the club, put the time of the shooting at about 5 a.m. Police were dispatched to the clubhouse at about 6:25 a.m.

At the club, police found that someone had bleached the area of the shooting in an attempt to dispose of DNA evidence. Additionally, equipment used for video surveillance was gone.

Following an initial investigation, a warrant was issued for Carey, who was arrested eight days later in Michigan.

Carey went to trial in January on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. But a judge declared a mistrial after the defendant’s attorney, Mindy Nolan, made comments during closing statements that the court deemed inappropriate.

Conflicting testimony

On Friday, the fifth day of the new trial, another prosecution witness identified as “OA” took the stand. She had been arrested on a material witness warrant, and she agreed she was not in court voluntarily.

Although only 17 years old in February 2020, she went to the Sin City Biker Club after closing that night with JA and Anderson, she said.

She told the jury she heard several gunshots, and then she and others headed for the door to leave. She said she could see the Anderson’s body lying half in and half out of the bathroom, and that he did have pants on.

She testified that she saw Carey put a silver gun in his pants and jump over Anderson’s body to leave the bathroom. She also told the jury she was behind JH as they fled the bar, while Carey was behind them yelling for everyone to hurry up.

In earlier testimony, JH said he was on his knees in front of Anderson, attempting to help him get dressed, when Carey walked in and started shooting, suggesting that the victim did not have pants on when he was shot.

Additionally, JH told the jury that after Anderson was shot, he fell between the toilet and the wall.

JH said after the shooting Carey fled the bar, and he gave chase, but was not able to find him. JH said he went outside to look and got locked out of the bar. However, according to OA, JH was in front of her as they left the bar with Carey behind them, yelling for everyone to hurry up.

OA also potentially put JH outside of the bathroom during the shooting. OH said she saw JH at a table outside the bathroom before the shooting, although she acknowledged she was sitting with a blocked view and may have not seen the entirety of his movements.

As noted by the defense, some of the details OH recounted were not consistent with the statement she gave to investigators three days after the homicide.

At that time, she said Carey put away a black pistol — not silver, as she told the jury on Friday.

In 2020, she told investigators that she, JH and Anderson had arrived at the club at about 10:30 p.m., hours earlier than the time she gave the jury on Friday, which was after bar closing at 2:30 or 3 a.m.

OA admitted she was partying before the shooting, taking ecstasy and cocaine, smoking marijuana, and drinking.

More than two years have passed since the incidents to which she was testifying.

Change in account

After the shooting, OA left the bar with two other women, and they later picked up a friend who had fled the bar after the shooting. Another witness identified as “SC” was the friend they picked up, and he was also the person seen on surveillance video that helped investigators establish a timeline for the shooting.

When asked, SC said he knew Carey.

“That’s my guy,” he said, meaning they were friends.

He told the jury people were in and out of the bathroom as Carey and Anderson stripped off their clothes to show they were not wired by the police.

SC said he was one of the people who was in and out. When he left the bathroom, he went and sat at the bar, close to the front door.

During his initial interview with investigators in 2020, SC said he saw Carey come out and get a gun from the bouncer and “rack the slide” of the handgun as he walked back to the bathroom. From the witness stand on Friday, he told the jury that was a lie.

SC explained someone told him that Carey shot Anderson, and he was mad about it, so he made up that story for the investigators.

“I remember saying that,” he told the jury, “but it wasn’t true.”

He said when he heard the shots, he left. He went outside and hid behind a wall. He also said he watched Carey get into a silver car and leave. Like OA, he described the scene as chaotic as people got into their cars and left.

SC also admitted to partying that night, and he admitted to taking ecstasy.

