Testimony regarding Linda LaRoche's alleged past abuse of Peggy Lynn Schroeder to be allowed at trial

Assistant District Attorney Diane Donohoo filed a motion with the court seeking the admissibility of five past acts allegedly committed by the defendant against the victim.

The primary witnesses to these acts were LaRoche’s children, now grown, and her ex-husband, according to court documents.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

In her motion, Donohoo argued the evidence would “prove the identity of the person who caused injuries to (Schroeder), which ultimately culminated in her death” and would further demonstrate motive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Donohoo said in court on Friday that she intends to introduce evidence that would show LaRoche hated Schroeder-Johnson because she believed her husband had an affair with the young nanny, who also had a learning disability.

Carl Johnson, the defendant’s attorney, objected to the admissibility of the witness testimony of other past acts unrelated to the crime she is charged with.

He described the state’s case as entirely circumstantial. Johnson argued without physical evidence, the state would essentially be asking the jury to convict the defendant based on the stories told by her now adult children and ex-husband.

When Schroeder’s body was found 22 years ago, it appeared she had been severely abused over a lengthy period.