Testimony regarding Linda LaRoche's alleged past abuse of Peggy Lynn Schroeder to be allowed at trial

The evidence includes witness testimony that LaRoche allegedly abused Schroeder, who was LaRoche’s live-in housekeeper/nanny, because she believed the young woman had an affair with her husband.
Linda LaRoche, who turns 66 years old on Sunday, Oct. 10, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the July 1999 killing of Peggy Lynn Schroeder, who was 23 years old at the time of her death.
Schroeder’s remains were found in a cornfield near Raymond in rural Racine County on July 21, 1999. She went unidentified for twenty years and was buried in a Jane Doe grave.
In 2019 a tipster in Florida claimed that LaRoche, who was living in Florida at the time of her arrest, had spoken of a homicide she had committed while living in Illinois. The tipster led authorities to LaRoche, and she was arrested.
Schroeder was later identified through DNA testing.
Past acts
Past acts can be problematic at trial.
After all, just because a person committed some past bad act does not mean they are guilty of the matter at hand. Allowing such evidence could unfairly prejudice the jury against the defendant.
However, past acts may be admitted if the judge examines the evidence prior to trial to determine it has been offered for an acceptable purpose, is relevant, and the probative value outweighs the potential prejudice to the defendant.
Assistant District Attorney Diane Donohoo filed a motion with the court seeking the admissibility of five past acts allegedly committed by the defendant against the victim.
The primary witnesses to these acts were LaRoche’s children, now grown, and her ex-husband, according to court documents.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
In her motion, Donohoo argued the evidence would “prove the identity of the person who caused injuries to (Schroeder), which ultimately culminated in her death” and would further demonstrate motive.
Donohoo said in court on Friday that she intends to introduce evidence that would show LaRoche hated Schroeder-Johnson because she believed her husband had an affair with the young nanny, who also had a learning disability.
Carl Johnson, the defendant’s attorney, objected to the admissibility of the witness testimony of other past acts unrelated to the crime she is charged with.
He described the state’s case as entirely circumstantial. Johnson argued without physical evidence, the state would essentially be asking the jury to convict the defendant based on the stories told by her now adult children and ex-husband.
When Schroeder’s body was found 22 years ago, it appeared she had been severely abused over a lengthy period.
Judge Timothy Boyle ruled the testimony was relevant, in some cases provided context, and would be admitted. However, he also ruled that a special instruction would be given to the jury about the weight that should be given to such evidence.
Case history
Schroeder lived in the LaRoche home from 1994 to the time of her death in 1999. At the time, LaRoche was employed as a nurse.
According to the criminal complaint, LaRoche’s children recalled that Johnson often had signs of injuries caused by LaRoche, she was forced to sleep in a crawl space under the house, and that LaRoche could be verbally and emotionally cruel to the young woman, at times “screaming at her like an animal.”
One of LaRoche’s children told investigators that LaRoche once stabbed Schroeder’s head with a pitchfork.
Investigators said that, before her death, Schroeder had suffered burns and blunt-force trauma to much of her body, her nose was fractured, she had cuts to the head, abrasions to the forehead, a heavily battered left ear, and her body showed signs of malnourishment.
According to the criminal complaint, LaRoche’s ex-husband told investigators he came home one day and Schroder was dead on the floor. LaRoche allegedly claimed the woman had overdosed on pills. The ex-husband claimed LaRoche left with the body and, when she returned two-and-a-half hours later, she no longer had the body.
LaRoche claimed to investigators that Schroeder overdosed, so she dropped her off at her grandmother’s house, but that was refuted by a living relative of the victim’s.
The defendant allegedly changed her story and said she did not know who she left Schroeder with, according to the criminal complaint.
LaRoche’s trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 1, 2022.
Gallery: Jane Doe no longer
Jane Doe no longer
Her name is Peggy Lynn Johnson. But for the last 20 years she was referred to simply as — Jane Doe.
Johnson’s body was found on July 21, 1999. It had been dumped in a cornfield in Raymond. She was 23.
And the Racine County Sheriff’s Office believes it has found the killer.
The suspect in the case has been identified as Linda Sue LaRoche, a 64-year-old Cape Coral, Florida woman, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced Friday.