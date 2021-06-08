Tennessee woman being held in Racine jail for OWI, speeding with 6-year-old child on interstate

A woman is being held at the Racine County Jail for operating while intoxicated, third offense, with a passenger under 16 years old.
According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office:
A deputy assigned to the Strategic Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop for a speed violation at about 6:30 p.m. Monday northbound on the interstate.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Davina L. Amaro, 44, from Tennessee. Amaro was going 93 mph in a 70 mph zone. A 6-year-old child was also in the vehicle.
The deputy observed many signs Amaro was impaired and observed the child was not secured in a safety seat inside the vehicle.
The deputy's further investigation and a field sobriety test on Amaro led to her arrest. A preliminary breath test was also conducted on Amaro on-scene and resulted in 0.135. A search of the vehicle resulted in finding open intoxicants.
Amaro is currently being held in jail on a $10,000 for an OWI and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. She was also issued numerous traffic citations.
The 6-year-old child was not injured and released to a local family member.