Teezers called before committee over December shooting

RACINE — Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., was called before the city’s Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Tuesday to discuss a December shooting during which a son fired a shot during an argument with his father.
Dean Paros, owner and operator at Teezers, appeared before the committee on Tuesday for a “formal expression of concern” over the Dec. 5 incident.
Formal expressions of concern are often issued over licensing and public safety issues that arise at licensed establishments and give the committee an opportunity to learn more about the incident and check that measures are being taken to prevent another situation from arising.
The committee can decide to rescind the expression of concern if they feel the operator has responded properly; receive and file, which will keep the incident on the establishment’s record; refer them to a Good Neighbors meeting, during which they can learn more from a city department about expectations and best practices; or refer them to the City Attorney’s Office for disciplinary action.
At the end of the discussion on Tuesday, the committee decided to rescind the expression of concern, so the incident will not be held against Teezers if a future incident were to occur.
What happened
On Dec. 5, Caleb M. Niesen, of the 2900 block of 91st Street in Sturtevant, entered Teezers with a woman Paros said he believed to be Niesen’s sister.
Paros said that he learned later that Niesen was there to meet with his estranged father. The father and son began to argue, took the argument outside and, according to a criminal complaint, during the argument Niesen allegedly pulled a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at his father’s face. As the two continued arguing, Niesen allegedly fired the gun in a southwest direction.
The criminal complaint, which was released on Dec. 18, stated officials found a 9mm Hornady Luger casing near where the incident occurred. They also found a gun with 9mm Hornady ammunition in a pile of leaves near where one of Niesen’s family members told officials he’d picked up Niesen.
Niesen is facing a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, and disorderly conduct. His status conference has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.
Paros said Niesen’s father, who Paros knows personally, stopped by Paros’ house to apologize. Paros said the father had had maybe “two or three swigs off his beer” before the incident. It was unknown whether the son had consumed alcohol.
Fair is fair
Alderman Maurice Horton of the 7th District said that after discussing the incident with Paros, he didn’t see any reason to believe the bar staff could have done anything differently that would have affected the situation.
“Rarely we see Teezers Bar on here (the list of incidents at licensed establishments),” said Horton. “There are other bars that are on here constantly and sometime I just feel like some of that stuff is not fair to bring them in here, too, because some things are out of bar owners’ control.”
Paros said he didn’t begrudge the committee for calling him in and thought it was only fair.
“You guys should call me in for this because if it does happen at other establishments for sure you should call them all in. And this way they can’t use my reference as a get-out-of-jail free card, like, ‘Well, how come you never called Teezers in?’” said Paros. “Of course you should call me in ... I told (Alderman) Jeff (Coe, 1st District), I was kind of shocked that I didn’t get called in for the (RPD Officer John) Hetland murder, which I think I should have (to) at least explain what happened.”
