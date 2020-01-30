Teezers called before committee over December shooting

Paros said that he learned later that Niesen was there to meet with his estranged father. The father and son began to argue, took the argument outside and, according to a criminal complaint, during the argument Niesen allegedly pulled a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at his father’s face. As the two continued arguing, Niesen allegedly fired the gun in a southwest direction.

The criminal complaint, which was released on Dec. 18, stated officials found a 9mm Hornady Luger casing near where the incident occurred. They also found a gun with 9mm Hornady ammunition in a pile of leaves near where one of Niesen’s family members told officials he’d picked up Niesen.

Niesen is facing a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, and disorderly conduct. His status conference has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Paros said Niesen’s father, who Paros knows personally, stopped by Paros’ house to apologize. Paros said the father had had maybe “two or three swigs off his beer” before the incident. It was unknown whether the son had consumed alcohol.

