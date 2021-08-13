Teens charged in Marathon gas station homicide in court for preliminary hearings

RACINE — Two teens charged with shooting to death another young man were in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
David Luckett, 18, and Obie Glover, 16, are charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Deveon D. Robbins, 20, at the Marathon gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive on May 15.
The two are being tried separately.
After hearing testimony, Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch bound the cases over for trial.
Investigation
Investigator Stephen Mueller, of the Racine Police Department, was the only witness to testify in each case.
He told the court surveillance video showed the young men walking to the door of the gas station and apparently exchanging words.
He said one suspect was in a black hoodie and the other was in a red hoodie.
Mueller said the victim did not appear to act aggressively.
The man in the black hoodie suddenly took out a gun, extended his arm, and shot the victim in the head.
A second man, later identified by police as Glover, took out a gun and also shot the victim, according to Mueller.
The victim had eight wounds, but it was not clear exactly how many times the victim was shot as some of the wounds could have been exit wounds.
The two shooters jumped back in the vehicle they had exited and drove away.
Identification
Mueller was able to identify Glover because his face could be clearly seen on the surveillance video, and he was someone the officer had interacted with on previous occasions.
However, the surveillance video did not capture the face of the primary shooter in the black hoodie, who was wearing a face mask.
Mueller outlined how the police identified Luckett, which included the fact Luckett and Glover were known associates.
Secondly, a witness in the vehicle Luckett and Glover were driving in was able to identify Luckett from a photo lineup.
That witness did not see the events leading up to the shooting because she was looking at her phone, but she did hear the gunshots.
Attorney Laura Ann Walker, who represents Luckett, questioned the officer closely about his identification.
“A black man in a black hoodie,” she said. “What about that says David Luckett?”
Mueller said a combination of factors led to the identification of Luckett, including the photo lineup I.D. by the witness in the car.
He added he thought the man in the video was Luckett, “but I could not be positive because he had a mask on.”
However, under questioning from Walker, the investigator said he had only interacted with Luckett three or five times over many years.
Names
In addition to the physical identification, Walker also questioned Mueller about how the witness identified Luckett.
Did she use his name?
Mueller said the witness referred to him by his street name, Pooh, and Glover by his street name, Dudda.
However, on re-direct, Barry Braatz, of the Racine County DA’s Office, asked if Luckett acknowledged his nickname of Pooh.
Mueller said he did.
Possible alibi
In interviews with the police, Luckett denied being involved in the shooting at Marathon.
He claimed to have been at a memorial held that evening for another shooting victim. When asked, his mother said that was where he was, the memorial.
During closing arguments, Walker said it was “just as feasible” that he was at the memorial.
Self-defense
Attorney Jamie McClendon argued the state did not quite make their case of first-degree intentional homicide in light of the fact that Glover is accused of shooting the victim after he had been shot in the head by the co-defendant, who was actually closer to the victim.
She said at most a charge of first-degree reckless endangerment would fit that fact pattern.
Luckett and Glover were each allegedly carrying different types of guns and both .40 caliber and .38 caliber casings were recovered from the scene.
Secondly, McClendon reviewed the statements made by the co-defendant after the shooting for a possible self-defense case.
A witness in the car reportedly asked, “Why did you do that?”
Luckett allegedly replied that he was sorry because he “didn’t know it was going to happen like that.”
He also allegedly said, “It was going to be them or us.”
The victim was determined to be unarmed, but he did have his hands in the pockets of his hoodie, according to the testimony of Mueller.