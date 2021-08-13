Teens charged in Marathon gas station homicide in court for preliminary hearings

Mueller said a combination of factors led to the identification of Luckett, including the photo lineup I.D. by the witness in the car.

He added he thought the man in the video was Luckett, “but I could not be positive because he had a mask on.”

However, under questioning from Walker, the investigator said he had only interacted with Luckett three or five times over many years.

Names

In addition to the physical identification, Walker also questioned Mueller about how the witness identified Luckett.

Did she use his name?

Mueller said the witness referred to him by his street name, Pooh, and Glover by his street name, Dudda.

However, on re-direct, Barry Braatz, of the Racine County DA’s Office, asked if Luckett acknowledged his nickname of Pooh.

Mueller said he did.

Possible alibi

In interviews with the police, Luckett denied being involved in the shooting at Marathon.

He claimed to have been at a memorial held that evening for another shooting victim. When asked, his mother said that was where he was, the memorial.