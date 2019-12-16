Teens allegedly film themselves robbing someone at gunpoint, face felony charges

RACINE — An afternoon of hanging out with a friend turned into a scary situation on Thursday with one person being taken to the hospital.

Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas, 17, of the 200 block of North Memorial Drive, and Joseph F. Langenfeld, 17, 2300 block of Illinois Street, each are charged with armed robbery, substantial battery and a party to a crime.

Oliver-Thomas also faces six counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaints:

On Thursday, at about noon, the victim entered a white Jeep with two individuals, one he knew and the other a unknown Hispanic male, “to smoke.”

They got out of the car and walked behind a building in the area of the 1100 block of Reiley Court, where the victim said Oliver-Thomas and Langenfeld verbally confronted them.

The victim said Oliver-Thomas lifted up his shirt to reveal “a black semi-automatic handgun” and then the victim was hit from behind and “bum-rushed” by Oliver-Thomas, Langenfeld and the unidentified Hispanic male.

The victim said all three males took turns beating and pointing the gun at him and discussed shooting the victim.

