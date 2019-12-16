Teens allegedly film themselves robbing someone at gunpoint, face felony charges

RACINE — An afternoon of hanging out with a friend turned into a scary situation on Thursday with one person being taken to the hospital.
Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas, 17, of the 200 block of North Memorial Drive, and Joseph F. Langenfeld, 17, 2300 block of Illinois Street, each are charged with armed robbery, substantial battery and a party to a crime.
Oliver-Thomas also faces six counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaints:
On Thursday, at about noon, the victim entered a white Jeep with two individuals, one he knew and the other a unknown Hispanic male, “to smoke.”
They got out of the car and walked behind a building in the area of the 1100 block of Reiley Court, where the victim said Oliver-Thomas and Langenfeld verbally confronted them.
The victim said Oliver-Thomas lifted up his shirt to reveal “a black semi-automatic handgun” and then the victim was hit from behind and “bum-rushed” by Oliver-Thomas, Langenfeld and the unidentified Hispanic male.
The victim said all three males took turns beating and pointing the gun at him and discussed shooting the victim.
Oliver-Thomas told the victim to give him everything in his pocket, and left with the victim’s shoes, cellphone and backpack.
The five males then left the victim behind at the scene.
The victim was treated for injuries and a mild concussion from being hit with the gun.
The victim said Oliver-Thomas recorded the incident on his cellphone and that one of the suspects was showing students at Park High School.
On Friday, Racine police officers went to Park and arrested Oliver-Thomas.
Oliver-Thomas said they met up with Langenfeld and admitted to beating the victim.
Oliver-Thomas showed the officers the video of the incident showing the victim on the ground while two males were assaulting him and showed Langenfeld pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at the back of the victim’s head, then hitting him in the head with the gun.
Oliver-Thomas showed officers a second video of him with the gun and kicking the victim in the head.
In the course of discussion, police learned where the Jeep involved in the incident was located. Langenfeld was found hiding in the back seat.
Oliver-Thomas and Langenfeld each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 26.