KANSASVILLE — A teenager allegedly detained, choked a female and slammed her face into his car’s center console during a prolonged dispute.
The victim attempted to leave the vehicle multiple times during the three-hour incident, but the suspect allegedly prevented her from escaping.
Kyler S. Chapman, 17, of the 21000 block of 82nd Street, Bristol, has been charged with false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation — both of which are felonies — misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
He faces up to 13 years in prison.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported that it learned of the incident on Thursday, four days after the incident reportedly occurred.
According to the criminal complaint:
The victim told a deputy that Chapman was giving her a ride home on Nov. 11 when the two started arguing. During the three-hour argument, Chapman allegedly did not allow her to exit the car by pulling on her hair.
Chapman allegedly slammed the victim’s head into the center console and choked her multiple times during the argument. The victim told law enforcement that she vomited as a result of being choked.
The victim reported that she was able to exit the vehicle when Chapman was distracted by an incoming text, although he pursued her outside of the car. Upon approaching the victim’s home, Chapman allegedly placed his hands around her neck once again and held her against a window.
After leaving, the deputy reported that Chapman texted the victim multiple times, apologizing and saying that he shouldn’t have "held her against her will."
The deputy reported that the victim’s neck, face and legs were still bruised, consistent with her report of what had occurred four days prior.
Court records show that this is the first time Chapman has been charged with a crime in Wisconsin.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.