Teenager accused of robbing a man in Racine Walgreens bathroom

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been accused of robbing a man in a Walgreens bathroom.

Nasir Conda, 17, of the 400 block of Parkview Drive, was charged with felony counts of robbery with use of force and theft of movable property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 6, a man arranged to meet with Conda to buy a pair of size 10 Fire Red Jordan 5s shoes that Conda posted on his Snapchat account.

Conda told the man he wished the sale could be made at Walgreens on 819 N. Memorial Drive so it could take place in a public place. When the man arrived, Conda approached him and told him to do the transaction in the bathroom. Once the man got into the bathroom, Conda and two other suspects restrained him while Conda stole his fanny pack. Inside the fanny pack was a gun and an iPhone XR. The two suspects swung at the man and someone said "Pop him, pop him."

The man's girlfriend later "pinged" his iPhone and found it in a garbage bin in the 500 block of Parkview Drive near Conda's home.

A search warrant was conducted on Conda's residence and found clothing items in his bedroom that matched surveillance video of what he wore during the robbery. When Conda's brother was advised that Conda was supposed to be meeting a man to sell the Jordan 5s, he said "Those are mine!"

The gun was not recovered.

Conda was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

