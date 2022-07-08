Teenager accused of biting deputy in Waterford

WATERFORD — A 17-year-old has been accused of kicking a deputy in the head and biting another in the arm.

Wyatt S. Smith, of the 600 block of W. Main Street, Waterford, was charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint: On Thursday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 600 block of W. Main St. for a disturbance. It was learned that Smith and a man had been drinking and got into an argument.

A deputy spoke to a man and learned that Smith was in his basement being loud and belligerent. Smith was slamming doors in the basement and woke up other members of the household.

The deputy then spoke to Smith and he said he did not wish to speak to officers, raised his voice saying the man owed him $1,100 and took a few steps toward the deputy. He was told he was under arrest, and then he started kicking the deputy while yelling “Get the (expletive) away from me!” “I’m in my own house!” and “You can’t arrest me, I’m underage!”

Smith ended up kicking the deputy’s head and broke his glasses. Another deputy arrived and helped gain control of Smith. During the arrest, Smith ended up biting the deputy’s forearm. Smith was eventually escorted out to the squad while yelling profanities and causing a continuing disturbance.

The owner of the residence said he tried to separate Smith and the other man in the basement and, in doing so, was punched by Smith in the face. The deputy noticed swelling and bruising around the man’s left eye. The owner of the residence said that, after he had been punched, he left the basement and was followed by Smith to the driveway where he was punched again. A woman said she saw Smith run into the fenced backyard, scale a 7-foot fence and then punch some of the vehicles in the driveway.

Smith was given a $200,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on July 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.