Racine Police Department
RACINE — A teenage girl who led police on a vehicle pursuit was stopped after striking a snowbank, according to Racine Police. 

At 7:29 p.m. Monday, Racine Police responded to the 1600 block of Albert Street for a report of a female armed with a knife, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said.

While officers were on their way, the suspect — a 16-year-old girl — left the area in a vehicle, which was found in the 1300 block of Blake Avenue. A short pursuit ensued and the vehicle eventually got stuck in a snowbank at the intersection of Carlisle Avenue and Albert Street. 

There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit. The girl, who is not being named due to her age, was then taken into custody. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

