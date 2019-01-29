Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A teenage girl who reportedly led police on a vehicle pursuit Monday night was apprehended after her vehicle struck a snowbank, according to Racine Police. 

At 7:29 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1600 block of Albert Street for a report of a female armed with a knife, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said.

While officers were on their way, the suspect — a 16-year-old girl — left the area in a vehicle from the 1300 block of Blake Avenue. A short pursuit ensued and the pursued vehicle eventually got stuck in a snowbank at the intersection of Carlisle Avenue and Albert Street. The girl, whom police did not name due to her age, was then taken into custody. 

There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit, police said. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
5

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments