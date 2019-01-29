RACINE — A teenage girl who reportedly led police on a vehicle pursuit Monday night was apprehended after her vehicle struck a snowbank, according to Racine Police.
At 7:29 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1600 block of Albert Street for a report of a female armed with a knife, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said.
While officers were on their way, the suspect — a 16-year-old girl — left the area in a vehicle from the 1300 block of Blake Avenue. A short pursuit ensued and the pursued vehicle eventually got stuck in a snowbank at the intersection of Carlisle Avenue and Albert Street. The girl, whom police did not name due to her age, was then taken into custody.
There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit, police said.
