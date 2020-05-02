Teen with record charged with gun possession; video shows him with gun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A Racine adjudicated delinquent was allegedly found having possession of a firearm on April 28.

Jerome Johnson, 18, of the 1000 block of Marquette Street, was previously an adjudicated delinquent of attempted armed robbery and 1st degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 28 at 3:49 p.m., officers received a report of shots fired in the area of Kewaunee and Geneva Streets. An officer located a vehicle matching the description of one involved in the shooting and a stop was executed in the 1100 block of St. Patrick Street.

The vehicle had bullet holes in it and Johnson was the front seat passenger. Officers traced a path of travel of the vehicle and located a Glock 23 handgun with an extended magazine.

Johnson was interviewed because he was the person on the correct side of the car to have thrown the gun to the place where it eventually landed.

Johnson admitted he was in the area of the shooting, but claimed he was shot at by a group of 10-15 people out in that area. Johnson denied having the gun during the shooting or after.