Teen who pleaded guilty to shooting sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

RACINE — A Racine teen who pleaded guilty to a shooting near Hamilton Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was sentenced to 13 1/2 years, 7 1/2 of which he’ll serve in prison and the other six under extended supervision.

Cameron Golden, who was 17 at the time of the incident two years ago, initially faced 13 charges, including two counts of attempted first degree homicide, four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, six weapons-related charges and one charge of possession of marijuana.

Golden pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm.

For the two recklessly endangering safety charges, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg on Friday issued him two 8 1/2-year sentences to be served concurrently: 5 1/2 years in prison and 3 years under extended supervision.

For the firearm charge, Laufenberg sentenced him to five years to be served separately: 2 years in prison and 3 years under extended supervision.

His remaining charges were dropped but read in to his record.

According to court records, Golden has been in custody since his arrest in August 2018. Court officials stated that he would be receive credit for time served.