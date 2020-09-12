Teen who pleaded guilty to shooting sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

RACINE — A Racine teen who pleaded guilty to a shooting near Hamilton Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was sentenced to 13 1/2 years, 7 1/2 of which he’ll serve in prison and the other six under extended supervision.
Cameron Golden, who was 17 at the time of the incident two years ago, initially faced 13 charges, including two counts of attempted first degree homicide, four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, six weapons-related charges and one charge of possession of marijuana.
Golden pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm.
For the two recklessly endangering safety charges, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg on Friday issued him two 8 1/2-year sentences to be served concurrently: 5 1/2 years in prison and 3 years under extended supervision.
For the firearm charge, Laufenberg sentenced him to five years to be served separately: 2 years in prison and 3 years under extended supervision.
His remaining charges were dropped but read in to his record.
According to court records, Golden has been in custody since his arrest in August 2018. Court officials stated that he would be receive credit for time served.
According to the criminal complaint and police:
At about 4:38 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2018, Racine police responded to the intersection of Hamilton Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive regarding a shooting that had occurred.
Two people were traveling west on Hamilton Street in a vehicle when they stopped at a sign on MLK Drive. An individual later identified as Golden pulled out a handgun and shot at the vehicle multiple times. Officers found bullet holes in the passenger door of the vehicle the victims were in.
Golden also fired in the direction of four other individuals, seen on surveillance video, who were on the corner.
Later, Golden was observed in the 1000 block of Albert Street. Because of the shooting incident, additional officers were called. By the time they arrived, Golden had walked north to Marquette Park.
Golden fled on foot and officers pursued him. After traveling through streets in the area, Golden was eventually taken to the ground.
In Golden’s path, police and K9 Titan reportedly found a bag with a marijuana. Another officer found a firearm in the 1400 block of Geneva Street, about 2 feet from where Golden had been brought to the ground.
