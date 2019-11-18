Teen white supremacist allegedly coordinated defacing synagogues in Michigan, Racine

Adelberg later wrote on Facebook: “I would like to thank the thousands of individuals who showed their love and support after my synagogue, Beth Israel Sinai, was spray painted with swastikas and antisemitic graffiti.”

Among those who spoke out against the defacement and stood with the synagogue were Mayor Cory Mason, Alderman Trevor Jung (whose district includes the synagogue), Former Mayor John Dickert, Racine Interfaith Coalition Organizer Prentiss Robbins and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

"If something like that happens to you, you wonder what your neighbors will do. But so many people came out. They cleaned the windows off. They cleaned the bricks off. They made donations to help with the repairs," Placzkowski said. “It was a good feeling."

Ideology

According to the criminal complaint, the white supremacist group Tobin aligned himself with described itself as a “White Protection League.” The goal of these leagues is to prevent “our People’s extinction,” referring to the feared “extinction of the white race.”

The group’s messaging primarily targeted people who are Jewish or African American. Tobin said he feels “enraged” when there are “many African Americans around.”