Teen stole 65 items worth $1,300 from Walmart, hid marijuana in underwear, police say
Teen stole 65 items worth $1,300 from Walmart, hid marijuana in underwear, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois teen walked out of Walmart Monday night with 65 stolen items worth more than $1,300, according to Mount Pleasant Police.

Nathan I. Fragoso, 18, of Aurora, Ill., has been charged with one felony count of retail theft and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 11:55 p.m. Monday, a Walmart employee called police to report that Fragoso had walked out of the store with a cart full of unbagged items and driven off in a silver car.

Police located Fragoso and pulled him over. In the rear of the car, Fragoso had used a bed sheet to cover up 65 stolen items including toys, video games, cameras, a BB gun and cookies. The items were valued at $1,343.74.

An officer also found a jar of marijuana, and Fragoso admitted to having marijuana “crotched.” Fragoso had 2.6 grams of pot in his underwear.

Fragoso made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a $1,500 cash bond was set, records show. He remained in Racine County Jail as of 4 p.m. Thursday. His next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2.

Nathan I. Fragoso

Fragoso
