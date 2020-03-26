Teen stabbed during large group fight, multiple arrests made

RACINE — A teenage boy was stabbed during a fight involving a large group of people, Racine Police confirmed Thursday.
At 5:47 p.m. Wednesday, Racine Police responded to the 1000 block of Frederick Street for a fight involving numerous people, according to the Racine Police Department.
During the fight, a teenage boy was stabbed in the back and transported to the hospital. He was later taken to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Police said that multiple people were arrested at the scene, but no one was arrested specifically for stabbing the teen, as of Thursday morning.
The investigation into the incident in ongoing.
