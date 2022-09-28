Teen shot outside Mount Pleasant hotel Wednesday afternoon, sparking Case High School lockdown

MOUNT PLEASANT — Case High School went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon when a shooting was reported at or near a hotel across the street.

A 16-year-old boy was shot at around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at the Delta Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave., the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported. Police said the teen is in serious but stable condition. Flight for Life was called.

In the ensuing two hours, police were seen investigating in the parking lot of the Marriott hotel. No one is in custody for the shooting, police said.

The hotel is located on the east side of Oakes Road; Case High is on the west side.

In an email at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Racine Unified School District spokesperson Stacy Tapp said "Yes, we are currently in lockdown. We have notified parents."

Detravian Wortham, a sophomore at Case, said the lockdown started at around 1:30 p.m. and that students had to stay in the classrooms they were in at the time; an announcement came over the school speaker system informing everyone the school was in lockdown.

Wortham had never experienced a lockdown before. “It was a little bit scary," he said.

Pickup of students at Case High School was held at its normal time at 2:48 p.m.

"Students were released from school without incident," the MPPD said in a statement. "There are no suspects in custody at the time of this release. The investigation is ongoing."

When the lockdown ended and students walked out of the school, Wortham said “Everybody was just a little bit shocked."

The MPPD is asking those with information about the shooting to call 262-884-0454, Extension No. 4; send an email through racine.crimestoppersweb.com; or call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.