Teen sentenced in shooting after bullet came within feet of toddler

Williams also accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. He was sentenced to one year probation, online court records show.

Car, home struck

At about 3:20 p.m. Nov. 24, 2018, Racine police responded to the 1200 block of Terrace Avenue for a report of shots fired. There, they found an empty silver Pontiac riddled with bullets to its body, windows and windshield. A witness said that five occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, a criminal complaint said.

Police found 14 9mm bullet casings in the street. Witnesses to the shooting said they saw two suspects run behind an area church in the 1700 block of 13th Street.

During the incident, a home in the 1300 block of Terrace Avenue was also reportedly struck by gunfire. A man, 9-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Holes were found in the home’s exterior, and projectiles also traveled through the exterior walls inside the residence, through a wooden speaker box, across a room and into a wall. A witness said at least one of the projectiles traveled within feet of the boy playing on the floor.