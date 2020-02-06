Teen sentenced in shooting after bullet came within feet of toddler

RACINE — A Racine teen will spend eight years in prison after shooting an occupied vehicle and at a home on the city’s southwest side, resulting in a bullet coming within feet of a toddler.
Tralon J. Jones, 16, of the 1200 block of Summit Avenue, was initially charged with five counts of felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, three counts of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
As part of a plea deal, Jones pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The rest of the charges were dismissed, but used to fashion a sentence for Jones.
On Tuesday, Jones received a sentenced of a total of eight years in prison, followed by six years of extended supervision. He would then spend an additional five years on probation.
If Jones violates terms of probation, he would serve an additional four years in prison, as well as three additional years on extended supervision.
Travis T. Williams, 19, of the 2800 block of Washington Avenue, was also charged in connection to the shooting, with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and carrying a concealed weapon.
Williams also accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. He was sentenced to one year probation, online court records show.
Car, home struck
At about 3:20 p.m. Nov. 24, 2018, Racine police responded to the 1200 block of Terrace Avenue for a report of shots fired. There, they found an empty silver Pontiac riddled with bullets to its body, windows and windshield. A witness said that five occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, a criminal complaint said.
Police found 14 9mm bullet casings in the street. Witnesses to the shooting said they saw two suspects run behind an area church in the 1700 block of 13th Street.
During the incident, a home in the 1300 block of Terrace Avenue was also reportedly struck by gunfire. A man, 9-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were in the home at the time of the shooting.
Holes were found in the home’s exterior, and projectiles also traveled through the exterior walls inside the residence, through a wooden speaker box, across a room and into a wall. A witness said at least one of the projectiles traveled within feet of the boy playing on the floor.
After viewing church surveillance footage, officers identified two suspects who they later determined to be Jones and Williams. Video reportedly showed the teens carrying items in their hands consistent with firearms.
A search of Williams’ home uncovered a pink 9mm handgun, ammunition and boots consistent to the pair seen in surveillance footage. Williams was also wearing a jacket seen in the video.
After being shown a photo of himself from behind the church, Williams admitted to being present during the shooting. He said he knew the driver of the Pontiac, and the two had an ongoing feud.
Williams also said Jones fired multiple rounds at the vehicle. He also reportedly admitted to having the pink gun during the shooting.
At the time of the shooting, Jones and Williams were 14 and 17.
