RACINE — A request for modification of house arrest conditions for one of two people facing felony criminal charges for their alleged involvement in December gunfire incidents was denied Monday.

Deonte L. Person, 17, of the 800 block of Yout Street is charged with two counts of felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide, three counts of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Person and Damontae N. Hattix, 20, are both facing charges for a series of December shots-fired incidents in which the pair reportedly shot at occupied vehicles.

In court, Person’s attorney asked Racine County Circuit Court Judge Emily Mueller to consider modifying conditions of Person’s house arrest so he could attend Gateway Technical College to work toward his high school equivalency degree and return to work at a Mount Pleasant-based store.

When asked, Person told the court the last time he was in school he was expelled and could not remember the exact date he last attended school.

Mueller denied the modification, noting that Person was not attending school while the gunshot incidents occurred.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Person on Oct. 8 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

A jury trial is set for October for Person, and in November for Hattix.

