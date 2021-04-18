Teen riding in trunk of car doing doughnuts at Quarry lake Park falls, hits head, suffers seizure

MOUNT PLEASANT — An 18-year-old female was thrown off of a vehicle's trunk as it was doing doughnuts, hit her head on the pavement and was having a seizure at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in Quarry Lake Park.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a rescue call at the park, located at 3533 Northwestern Avenue.

Deputies discovered a white Chevy Malibu had been doing doughnuts in the parking lot and the 18-year-old female was riding on the trunk of the car. She was then thrown from the vehicle and hit her head on the pavement, the release said.

The driver of the vehicle was Uriah Barry, 20, from Racine. Two other females, a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Racine, had also been riding on the trunk. They did not fall off and were not injured, the release said.

Barry admitted to smoking marijuana and eating a THC edible prior to the incident, the release said. He was arrested and is being held at the Racine County Jail on the following recommended charges:

OWI Causing Injury with a Passenger Under 16

Reckless Driving Causing Bodily Harm

2 Counts Negligent Use of a Motor Vehicle

2 Counts Recklessly Endangering Safety