An SUV dangles from a retaining wall between Menards and the Goodwill store on Oakes Road after a 14-year-old theft suspect reportedly stole the vehicle and tried to flee and then crashed Monday morning. She was not injured.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two teenagers are in custody after a shoplifting incident led to a crash in a busy shopping area Monday morning.

At 11:07 am Christmas Eve, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant police officers responded to Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, to investigate a report that several suspects had run from the store after concealing merchandise in back packs. Two suspects were immediately located in the area by responding officers with the help from tips from citizens.

The lots were very congested due to holiday shoppers, Mount Pleasant police reported.

Police said one suspect entered a vehicle without permission of its owner and fled the area before colliding with two parked vehicles. The suspect driver was later identified as, a 14-year-old girl from Racine.

The suspect then proceeded westbound towards the Kwik Trip gas station. She then traveled south onto the grass area located between Menards and Goodwill. The suspect came close to striking a pedestrian before apparently losing control of the vehicle and driving over the cement retaining wall that separates the properties. The girl was not injured in the crash but the vehicle sustained extensive damage, police said.

As the investigation unfolded, officers learned, that a 19-year-old female from Racine had driven an 8-year-old child and three teenagers from Racine (ages 13, 14, and 15) to various stores in the Racine area. The suspects then reportedly stole merchandise from at least three stores before stealing from Walmart. Police said that stolen property was recovered during the investigation.

The 19-year-old, whom police did not release the identity of as of Monday, was arrested on pending charges of retail theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Retail theft charges were referred to the juvenile court for all the teenagers involved in the incidents. In addition, charges of recklessly endangering safety, operating vehicle without owner’s consent, and hit and run were referred for the 14-year-old driver.

As of Monday night, the case remained under investigation by the Mount Pleasant and Racine police departments and Racine County Human Services.

