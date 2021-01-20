Teen reportedly hit in face with ax after robbing someone, then shot someone else during exchange set up on Facebook

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a Dec. 10 shooting and armed robberies on Franklin Street.
Tyrec M. Hale, 19, of the 1700 block of Franklin St., was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 16, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue for an assault.
Upon arrival, officers found Hale at a house across from Taylor Mart with an ax wound to his face. He said he went to buy candy and was struck in the head. Officers found heavy blood on the sidewalk and a black colored BB gun.
An officer saw video from Taylor Mart and it showed a man arriving by himself, with Hale seen hiding in a spot that is blind to the man. Hale was keeping track of the man and then said some words to the man. The man goes into the store and is seen grabbing an ax. A person arrived on a scooter and then the man can be seen running from the area and entering into the store bathroom. He told an employee he was robbed and hit a guy over the head.
The man was found and told officers he was approached by two people that tried to rob him, one of them being Hale. The man said Hale pointed a gun to his waist and demanded money. He walked back to the store after giving him the money and grabbed the ax. He saw Hale on the sidewalk and struck him in the head with the ax because he feared for his safety.
Nearly three months later, at 10:54 a.m. on Dec. 10, officers were sent to the 2000 block of Franklin Street for shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his right leg. The victim said he spoke to the suspect through Facebook Marketplace to buy a TV for $124. He met with him at the 1700 block of Franklin Street and the suspect got into his car and they drove a few houses down. The suspect exited the vehicle, flashed a gun and pointed it at the victim. He said "You know what time it is, give it here, give it here. Where's the money?" He then shot him once.
According to police, the man who was shot thought the bullet had just grazed him, but it actually entered his leg. The victim then tried to grab the gun but fell to the ground and was shot again. The suspect then ran down the alley.
Officers found that the person the victim was talking to on Facebook was Hale. The victim's femur was broken due to the gunshot.
Hale was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jacque M Fipps
Jacque M Fipps, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
David R Hochstein
David R Hochstein, 900 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rick William Hoffmann
Rick William Hoffmann, 700 block of Crestwood Drive, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isaiah Lutze-Carothers
Isaiah Lutze-Carothers, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Danny W Mosley
Danny W Mosley, 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jonathan T Walker
Jonathan T Walker, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Demarcus L Bell
Demarcus L Bell, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Darrell Cornelius Collins
Darrell Cornelius Collins, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, attempt battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Salvador Flores
Salvador Flores, 1300 block Superior Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Ross G Hopkins
Ross G Hopkins, 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy Malugen
Timothy Malugen, Genoa City, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darius D Stubbs
Darius D Stubbs, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kerry G Turnipseed
Kerry G Turnipseed, 4900 block of Chester Lane, Racine, failure to register (sex offender registry), felony bail jumping.
Skyler T Whittaker
Skyler T Whittaker, 5800 block of 69th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dreonna D Benee
Dreonna D Benee, Indianapolis, Indiana, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).