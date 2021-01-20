 Skip to main content
Teen reportedly hit in face with ax after robbing someone, then shot someone else during exchange set up on Facebook
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a Dec. 10 shooting and armed robberies on Franklin Street.

Tyrec M. Hale, 19, of the 1700 block of Franklin St., was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 16, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue for an assault. 

Upon arrival, officers found Hale at a house across from Taylor Mart with an ax wound to his face. He said he went to buy candy and was struck in the head. Officers found heavy blood on the sidewalk and a black colored BB gun.

Tyrec Hale

Hale

An officer saw video from Taylor Mart and it showed a man arriving by himself, with Hale seen hiding in a spot that is blind to the man. Hale was keeping track of the man and then said some words to the man. The man goes into the store and is seen grabbing an ax. A person arrived on a scooter and then the man can be seen running from the area and entering into the store bathroom. He told an employee he was robbed and hit a guy over the head.

The man was found and told officers he was approached by two people that tried to rob him, one of them being Hale. The man said Hale pointed a gun to his waist and demanded money. He walked back to the store after giving him the money and grabbed the ax. He saw Hale on the sidewalk and struck him in the head with the ax because he feared for his safety.

Nearly three months later, at 10:54 a.m. on Dec. 10, officers were sent to the 2000 block of Franklin Street for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his right leg. The victim said he spoke to the suspect through Facebook Marketplace to buy a TV for $124. He met with him at the 1700 block of Franklin Street and the suspect got into his car and they drove a few houses down. The suspect exited the vehicle, flashed a gun and pointed it at the victim. He said "You know what time it is, give it here, give it here. Where's the money?" He then shot him once.

According to police, the man who was shot thought the bullet had just grazed him, but it actually entered his leg. The victim then tried to grab the gun but fell to the ground and was shot again. The suspect then ran down the alley. 

Officers found that the person the victim was talking to on Facebook was Hale. The victim's femur was broken due to the gunshot.

Hale was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

