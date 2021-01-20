Teen reportedly hit in face with ax after robbing someone, then shot someone else during exchange set up on Facebook

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a Dec. 10 shooting and armed robberies on Franklin Street.

Tyrec M. Hale, 19, of the 1700 block of Franklin St., was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 16, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue for an assault.

Upon arrival, officers found Hale at a house across from Taylor Mart with an ax wound to his face. He said he went to buy candy and was struck in the head. Officers found heavy blood on the sidewalk and a black colored BB gun.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An officer saw video from Taylor Mart and it showed a man arriving by himself, with Hale seen hiding in a spot that is blind to the man. Hale was keeping track of the man and then said some words to the man. The man goes into the store and is seen grabbing an ax. A person arrived on a scooter and then the man can be seen running from the area and entering into the store bathroom. He told an employee he was robbed and hit a guy over the head.