Teen pleads not guilty to Taylor Avenue 2021 gang-related shooting

RACINE — A teen who was just 15 when he allegedly shot another teen following a reported online dispute over gang affiliations was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment almost a year after being arrested.

Jonathan “Bam Bam” Jones, now 16 years old, pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon — as party to a crime on both charges — and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

A different Racine teen was charged in connection to the shooting a month after it occurred, but those charges were dismissed two weeks ago.

An effort by the defense to have the $100,000 cash bond converted to a signature bond was denied. Also denied was the defense's effort to have the case transferred back to juvenile court.

Jones is in custody at the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center.

No trial date has been set. A status hearing is scheduled for April 11, 2022.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched on Feb. 7, 2021, after receiving a report that a 16-year-old had been shot on the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, the 16-year-old victim was on Facebook Live when he got into an argument with Jones about “not being real 'Dirty P' gang members.” Dirty P is a Racine gang with a presence primarily on the south side.

A witness who was at the residence with the victim said that Jones threatened to “deal” with the victim.

About an hour later, according to the complaint, one of the people in the home heard footsteps and saw a person wearing all black clothing and a mask standing in the doorway. The masked person allegedly shot the victim then fled the scene.

The shooter was later identified as Jones, according to the complaint.

The victim was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital before being transported by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Jones was wearing a GPS ankle monitor, according to the complaint, and the GPS pings showed he was on Taylor Avenue at the time of the shooting.

