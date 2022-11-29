Teen pleads not guilty in shooting death of 44-year-old man last summer

RACINE — The teen accused of fatally shooting a 44-year-old man in August 2021 appeared via video conference in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment.

Anthony E. Smith, who turned 17 in July, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon as party to a crime and endangering safety with use of a firearm for the shooting death of Musa Tawfiq Musa, 44.

A trial date was not set. A status conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.

The process was delayed while the defense sought a substitution of judges.

Judge Robert Repischak originally denied the request for a substitution of judges, so the defense appealed the decision to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. The appeal was denied.

The defense sought a substitution of judges a second time and that request was granted. Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz will now preside over the case.

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched on Aug. 24, 2021, to the 1900 block of LaSalle Street on the report that an adult man had been shot while in his car.

Detectives received a description of a vehicle the shooter used to make a getaway. The vehicle was found later that evening.

Allegedly, bullet casings collected at the homicide scene were a match for a shell casing found in the car.

Investigators were told by a witness that he was in the front seat of the suspect vehicle when the shots were fired. He said there were three others in the vehicle, including Aaron Herrick, the co-defendant.

Investigators also learned there had been a confrontation near Musa’s home between Musa, one of his sons and the suspects.

Later, while Musa and his son were at Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Martin Luther King Drive, the vehicle with Smith and the others drove past the bank. According to the criminal complaint, Musa sent his son home on foot while Musa followed the car Smith was in.

Musa followed the suspect vehicle from the bank to the 1900 block of LaSalle Street. According to the witness in the car, Herrick reportedly said he “couldn’t shake” Musa, pulled over, and allegedly told Smith to give Musa “a quick three” — that is, three shots.

Smith allegedly was overheard bragging about “having a body” and “one under his belt.”

Co-defendant

Aaron Herrick, 24, pleaded not guilty on April 27, 2022, to first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver/cocaine, with use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/narcotics, with use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

At the time of his arrest, Herrick was on parole for a previous conviction of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony. Parole was revoked and he is currently serving out that sentence.