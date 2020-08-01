Teen pleads no contest to robbery at gunpoint; co-defendant's case pending

RACINE — One of the three teens accused of attacking and robbing a male at gunpoint pleaded guilty to the lesser of two charges.
Joseph Langenfeld, 17, of the 2300 block of Illinois Street, on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a felony charge of substantial battery with intent to cause harm as a party to a crime. Langenfeld faced a charge of armed robbery as a party to a crime but according to the plea deal that charge will be dismissed but read into the record.
As of Tuesday, the state’s recommended sentence was for 18 months in prison and 24 months of extended supervision.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 30.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 12 the victim entered a white Jeep with two individuals, one he knew and the other, an unknown Hispanic male “to smoke.”
They got out of the car and walked behind a building in the area of the 1100 block of Reiley Court, where the victim said Langenfeld and Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas, then 17 but now 18, verbally confronted them.
The victim said Oliver-Thomas lifted up his shirt to reveal “a black semi-automatic handgun” and then the victim was hit from behind and “bum-rushed” by Oliver-Thomas, Langenfeld and the unidentified Hispanic male. The victim said all three males took turns beating and pointing the gun at him and discussed shooting the victim.
Oliver-Thomas told the victim to give him everything in his pocket, and left with the victim’s shoes, cellphone and backpack then left the victim behind at the scene. He was later treated for injuries and a mild concussion from being hit with the gun.
The victim said Oliver-Thomas recorded the incident on his cellphone and that one of the suspects was showing students at Park High School. The next day, Racine police officers went to Park and arrested Oliver-Thomas.
Oliver-Thomas said they met up with Langenfeld and admitted to beating the victim. Oliver-Thomas showed the officers the video of the incident showing the victim on the ground while two males were assaulting him and showed Langenfeld pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at the back of the victim’s head, then hitting him in the head with the gun.
Oliver-Thomas showed officers a second video of him with the gun and kicking the victim in the head. In the course of discussion, police learned where the Jeep involved in the incident was located. Langenfeld was found hiding in the back seat.
Other defendant
Oliver-Thomas has three pending cases in Racine County courts, including the robbery, and pleaded guilty to trespassing in January.
For the incident involving Langenfeld, Oliver-Thomas, of the 200 block of North Memorial Drive, is facing charges of armed robbery and substanial battery with intent to cause bodily harm, both as a party to a crime. He is also facing three charges of felony bail jumping and three charges of misdemeanor bail jumping.
At a status conference in June, Oliver-Thomas’s attorney, Jamie McClendon, told the court that she had received an officer from the state but needed it put into writing for the defendant, according to online court records. McClendon also told the court that she had tried to review the evidence with her client three times and had been unsuccessful.
McClendon requested another status conference, which has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.
As of Friday, no other individuals involved in the incident had been publicly identified or charged.
