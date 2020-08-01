Teen pleads no contest to robbery at gunpoint; co-defendant's case pending

Oliver-Thomas told the victim to give him everything in his pocket, and left with the victim’s shoes, cellphone and backpack then left the victim behind at the scene. He was later treated for injuries and a mild concussion from being hit with the gun.

The victim said Oliver-Thomas recorded the incident on his cellphone and that one of the suspects was showing students at Park High School. The next day, Racine police officers went to Park and arrested Oliver-Thomas.

Oliver-Thomas said they met up with Langenfeld and admitted to beating the victim. Oliver-Thomas showed the officers the video of the incident showing the victim on the ground while two males were assaulting him and showed Langenfeld pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at the back of the victim’s head, then hitting him in the head with the gun.

Oliver-Thomas showed officers a second video of him with the gun and kicking the victim in the head. In the course of discussion, police learned where the Jeep involved in the incident was located. Langenfeld was found hiding in the back seat.

Oliver-Thomas has three pending cases in Racine County courts, including the robbery, and pleaded guilty to trespassing in January.