RACINE — A Racine teen on house arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a student at Horlick has been charged again after reportedly violating bond terms and going to a community center.
Kavon M. Hogue, 18, of the 1300 block of Prospect Street, was placed on house arrest as a result of two cases in which he is charged.
Hogue was charged in December with first-degree sexual assault after he allegedly groped one of his female classmates in a back stairwell at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
Hogue is also facing a separate fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct charges for an earlier incident in which he allegedly grabbed a different student’s buttocks at the school.
He is due back in court Oct. 14 for those two cases, with a possible trial scheduled for later that month.
Terms of Hogue's house arrest limit him to only leave home to go to court, see his public defender and attend church, according to the criminal complaint issued by the Racine District Attorney's Office.
On Wednesday, Racine Police received a call from a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center employee who was concerned about Hogue hanging out at the center due to his sexual assault charges.
Between Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Wednesday, Aug. 14, GPS details show that Hogue was at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center multiple times, but also visited Douglas Park, the Julian Thomas Elementary School basketball courts and other local stores while he was supposed to be confined to his home.
Hogue reportedly admitted to an officer that he had been at the King Center daily and at his cousin's house as well.
As of Thursday, Hogue remained in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrai A. Barrios
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Andrai A. Barrios, Burlington, misdemeanor retail theft – intentionally take less than or equal to $500, felony bail jumping.
Kavon M. Hogue
Kavon M. Hogue, 1300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Shaveze M. Johnson
Shaveze M. Johnson, 2800 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael T. Malison
Michael T. Malison, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Alphonse Pritchett
Alphonse Pritchett, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault.
Terrence J. Russell
Terrence J. Russell, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Paul J. Serchen
Paul J. Serchen, 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault, burglary of a building or dwelling.
David M. Ynnocencio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David M. Ynnocencio, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping.
Kevin R. Booker
Kevin R. Booker, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Jaquonte Q. Munger
Jaquonte Q. Munger, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sexual intercourse with a child.