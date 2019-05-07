Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A teenage Racine County Jail inmate is in custody for attempted homicide will now face additional charges after reportedly fracturing the skull of another inmate during a fight inside the jail. 

Ja'Quale G. Dennis, 17, of the 300 block of Park View Drive, is facing felony counts of battery by a prisoner; battery, causing great bodily harm; and first-degree reckless injury.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 7:50 a.m. Sunday, a fight between two inmates was reported at the County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave. A deputy responded and found an inmate lying on the ground, surrounded by correctional officers and medical staff. Another inmate, Dennis, was handcuffed in a nearby cell.

The injured inmate was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where a deputy noticed a "large, softball-sized lump" on the back of the prisoner's head. A CT scan revealed that the prisoner had a skull fracture and bleeding below the skull.

Due to the inmate's substantial injuries, he was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The inmate was admitted and kept overnight for observation.

Surveillance footage showed Dennis throwing multiple punches at the other inmate, which were reportedly aimed at the back of his head. Dennis is allegedly seen on tape slamming the other inmate to the ground, head first, and then stomping his face while he was unconscious.

Dennis was at the Racine County Jail due to an October 2018 incident in which he reportedly set fire to an abandoned Sixth street apartment building with two females inside and threatened their lives.

In that case, Dennis is facing two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of false imprisonment, arson of a building and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dennis remained in custody on a total of $255,000 in cash bonds for the two cases he is facing, online records show. A preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for May 15 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

