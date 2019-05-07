RACINE — A teenage Racine County Jail inmate is in custody for attempted homicide will now face additional charges after reportedly fracturing the skull of another inmate during a fight inside the jail.
Ja'Quale G. Dennis, 17, of the 300 block of Park View Drive, is facing felony counts of battery by a prisoner; battery, causing great bodily harm; and first-degree reckless injury.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:50 a.m. Sunday, a fight between two inmates was reported at the County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave. A deputy responded and found an inmate lying on the ground, surrounded by correctional officers and medical staff. Another inmate, Dennis, was handcuffed in a nearby cell.
The injured inmate was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where a deputy noticed a "large, softball-sized lump" on the back of the prisoner's head. A CT scan revealed that the prisoner had a skull fracture and bleeding below the skull.
Due to the inmate's substantial injuries, he was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The inmate was admitted and kept overnight for observation.
Surveillance footage showed Dennis throwing multiple punches at the other inmate, which were reportedly aimed at the back of his head. Dennis is allegedly seen on tape slamming the other inmate to the ground, head first, and then stomping his face while he was unconscious.
Dennis was at the Racine County Jail due to an October 2018 incident in which he reportedly set fire to an abandoned Sixth street apartment building with two females inside and threatened their lives.
In that case, Dennis is facing two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of false imprisonment, arson of a building and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Dennis remained in custody on a total of $255,000 in cash bonds for the two cases he is facing, online records show. A preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for May 15 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: May 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Arin P. Berchem
Arin P. Berchem, 2000 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, concealing stolen property (greater than $2,500).
Jocelyn A. Carter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jocelyn A. Carter, Fort Worth, TX, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Angela S. Dobbins
Angela S. Dobbins, 1400 block of Buchanan St., Racine, disorderly conduct, physical abuse of child.
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Darius L. Gordon
Darius L. Gordon, 2800 block of Hamilton Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Kennythia R. Igkurak-Steele
Kennythia R. Igkurak-Steele, 1400 block of Cedar Creek St., Racine, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, misdemeanor theft.
Quevon J. McKinnie
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Quevon J. McKinnie, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Natalie L. Sabala
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Natalie L. Sabala, 1600 block of St. Clair St., Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Torrist D. Cannon
Torrist D. Cannon, 1700 block of Spring St., Racine, retail theft (greater than or equal to $500).
Maurice M. Miller
Maurice M. Miller, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
