Teen involved in fight that ended in gunfire after he'd been knocked out sentenced to less than 140 days in prison

RACINE — What should be done with a young man who participated in the fight but not the shooting that followed?

That was the question in the case of Alejandro Cardenas-Flores, 19, who was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for sentencing on the charge of first-degree reckless injury with use of a deadly weapon, as party to a crime.

Cardenas-Flores and two co-defendants began a fight with another young man and a friend of his that ended in gunfire on Oct. 31, 2020.

The victim survived the shooting.

Cardenas-Flores was also injured during the course of the fight. A witness told investigators the defendant appeared to be knocked unconscious and had to be dragged from the scene. Later, the defendant learned his leg was broken during the fight.

In court on Monday, the defendant apologized for his actions and said he wanted to be a better role model for his younger siblings.

Ultimately, Cardenas-Flores was sentenced to two years in prison, with credit for time served of 527 days, and four years of supervised release afterward. As such, he will serve fewer than 140 days in prison.

The sentence was less than the Racine County District Attorney’s Office recommended but was more than was requested by the defense.

Judge Robert Repischak said, “I have to impose a sentence reflective of what he actually did.”

Recommendations

Assistant DA Lucas P. Bennewitz recommended the defendant serve five years in prison due to the serious nature of the offense.

“Racine has a very serious problem with guns,” he said, adding that the defendant was being part of the problem and not part of the solution by participating with two other people in the attack on the victim.

“He was an active participant in the offense,” Bennewitz added.

He later pointed out it was Cardenas-Flores who wielded a broom handle and struck the victim with it before a friend of the victim’s got the weapon and used it on Cardenas-Flores, knocking him out and breaking his leg.

Brian Dimmer, the defendant’s attorney, quoted a witness who said the fight may have lasted five to six minutes before one of the men pulled out a gun.

The victim was reportedly shot in the knee and the backside. He was not in court for the sentencing.

The same witness described Cardenas-Flores as unconscious on the ground by the time the victim was shot.

Dimmer asked for probation, noting the defendant was incarcerated for 19 months following the altercation while the case slowly made its way through the system during the pandemic.

Sentencing

Judge Repischak agreed the assistant DA on one point: the community is concerned about gun violence.

“The sentence that is imposed when somebody engages in activities involving guns, and someone is injured, should reflect the seriousness of that activity,” he said.

However, he continued, there are different levels of culpability.

“The defendant did not possess a gun, did not handle a gun, did not provide a gun to any of the other individuals (and) did not cheerlead the individual who had the gun,” Repischak said.

He noted the defendant was 18 years old at the time of the offense, was still in high school and had some work history with no criminal record.

Co-defendants

Jose Cardenas Jr., 18, the co-defendant in the case, pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless injury with use of a deadly weapon, a Category D felony, for shooting someone twice during a fight.

The additional charges of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon were dismissed but read into the record.

Cardenas was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a deadly weapon. The counts were reduced in a negotiated settlement with the state.

The defendant was sentenced in January to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision with credit for time served.

Other defendant

Jerry Ramirez, 24, the person identified as having the a personal conflict with the victim, will be sentenced in June.

The defendant pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury with use of a deadly weapon, as party to a crime, in a negotiated settlement with the state.

The Racine County DA’s Office indicated they will be recommending five years in prison for that case, as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.